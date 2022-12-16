Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 16.8% for the Forecast Period to 2030

Reports And Data

The global oligonucleotide synthesis market size is expected to reach USD 26.58 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 16.8% over the forecast period.

NEW YORK, US, UNITED STATE, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market size is expected to reach USD 26.58 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 16.8% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing use of synthesized oligonucleotides in molecular diagnostics and therapeutic applications, as well as raised demand for high-end bespoke oligos and purification, are a few of the key factors driving revenue growth of the oligonucleotide synthesis market. A growing number of FDA-approved oligonucleotide drugs, an increased emphasis on customized or personalized medicine, and a continued focus on the development of therapeutics for rare diseases are further contributing to revenue growth of the market. Oligonucleotides have a high application potential for use in the treatment of a wide range of medical conditions.

Oligonucleotides are produced with great precision, making them highly targetable with minimal side effects. Oligonucleotides can be modified to hybridize with particular pathogenic DNA or RNA, and they are utilized in TB, malaria, and HIV screening tests. Rising demand for genetic tests, mostly due to an increase in the frequency of hereditary disorders like cancer, as well as acceptability, necessitate substantial oligo production capacity and short turnaround times. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is the third leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for 3.23 million fatalities in 2019. In medicine and life science research, oligonucleotide synthesis, also known as gene synthesis, is used for a number of purposes, such as the production of primers for Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) sequencing and amplification, hybridization probes for complementary DNA or RNA detection, synthetic genes, anti-sense oligonucleotides [several Small Interfering RNAs (siRNAs) currently undergoing clinical trials], and tools for the targeted introduction of genetic mutations.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

• The synthesized oligonucleotides segment is expected to register a significant revenue growth rate during the forecast period. One of the most prevalent applications for oligonucleotides is PCR primers. Primers are intended to have at least part of their sequence complementary to the 5' end of the sequence being amplified. Synthetic oligonucleotides are mostly used as relatively short probes and primers (up to 30-mer) in a wide range of applications.

• The therapeutic segment is expected to register a significant revenue growth rate over the forecast period owing to the potential of oligonucleotide drugs for treating or managing a wide range of disorders. Oligonucleotide medications are used to treat neurological illnesses including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Huntington's disease, and spinal muscular atrophy, as well as respiratory problems like asthma and COPD, diabetic retinopathy, and several cancers. Specific structural variations of oligonucleotide treatment, such as changes in the nucleotide backbone or sugar moieties, aid in the incorporation of desired qualities into the medication molecule, boosting its safety and efficacy, which drives the segment's growth.

• The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate in 2021. High-value investments in various research & development projects for OTs by major biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies are one of the key factors driving revenue growth of the market. Rising number of companies are focused on curing rare diseases, with 14 oligonucleotide therapies now authorized by the FDA and European Medicines Agency (EMA).

• North America accounted for the largest revenue share in the global oligonucleotide synthesis market in 2021, owing to a rising number of innovations and various major pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies increasingly involved in developing processes that would be more scalable and sustainable. Growing number of clinical trials and preclinical trials for oligo-based products are further attributing to revenue growth of the market in this region. On 28 January 2022, Maravai LifeSciences, Inc., a global provider of life science reagents and services to researchers and biotech startups, announced today that it has acquired MyChem, LLC for USD 240 million in cash at closing with the possibility of additional contingent cash consideration based on achievement of certain conditions after closing. With the medicines and vaccine application industries growing quickly, the purchase will increase Maravai's product line of key contributions.

Competitive Outlook of the Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market

The globla Oligonucleotide Synthesis market study focuses on the revenue growth trajectories of the leading companies in this market. This section of the report throws light on the highly competitive landscape of the Oligonucleotide Synthesis market, pointing out the major players. The report further discusses the strategic initiatives undertaken by each of these market players, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, new product launches, new business deals, and technological innovations.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report:

Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, Eurofins Scientific, KANEKA CORPORATION, Agilent Technologies, Biolytic Lab Performance Inc., Generi Biotech, Biogen and Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The report is inclusive of product type outlook, application spectrum, end-use outlook, technology landscape, regional market analysis, and competitive overview.

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Segmentation:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Synthesized oligonucleotides

• Oligonucleotide-based drugs

• Equipment

• Reagents

Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Research

• Therapeutic

• Diagnostic

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic laboratories

• Academic research institutes

• Contract Research Organizations (CROs) & Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) treatment

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Oligonucleotide Synthesis report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

• Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

