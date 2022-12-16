Sleepwear Market Share, Size, Price, Demand, Growth, Analysis, Research, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
Global Sleepwear Market To Be Driven By The Rising Demand For Comfortable Clothes In The Forecast Period Of 2022-2027SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Sleepwear Market Size, Trend, Growth, Share, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global sleepwear market, assessing the market based on its segments like end use, distribution channels, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Sleepwear Market Share, Size, Industry Report, Key Player, Major Segments, and Forecast
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
• Historical Market Value (2020): USD 9.78 billion
• Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 9.7%
• Forecast Market Value (2026): USD 17.04 billion
Sleepwear offers significant advantages which include barrier against cold, preventing illness, aiding hygiene, and are extremely lightweight. Hence, the product is becoming more essential in the household to bolster the comfort of geriatrics and children. This factor is propelling the market growth. Over the forecast period, the increasing cases of wakefulness syndrome, caused by the sedentary lifestyles adopted by the working-class, is anticipated to boost the demand for sleepwear.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/sleepwear-market/requestsample
In terms of region, the Asia Pacific region accounts for a significant share in the market owing to the high population base in India and China. In addition, the increasing production of silk-made sleepwear in the region, owing to the high yield of silk, is anticipated to propel the market growth in the region.
Sleepwear Industry Definition and Major Segments
The casual clothing items which are worn for sleeping or during the bedtime are known as sleepwear. These clothing items may include pyjamas, garments, and nightgowns, among others. Moreover, these items are designed in such as way that it bolsters the comfort of the consumer in order to get a proper sleep.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/sleepwear-market
On the basis of end-user, the market can be segmented into:
• Men
• Women
• Kids
The significant distribution channels included in the market are as follows:
• Online
• Supermarket/ Hypermarket
• Discount Stores
• Others
The regional markets for sleepwear include:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Sleepwear Market Trends
The key trends in the sleepwear market include the thriving e-commerce industry. The wide variety of sleepwear products with different colours and sizes on the online platforms is likely to bolster the sales of the product in the forecast period, thereby, invigorating the market. Meanwhile, the rapid urbanisation, increasing disposable income, and rapid development of supermarkets/hypermarkets and convenience stores, are some of the major trends propelling the market growth.
Furthermore, the growing R&D activities by the major fashion companies, coupled with the increasing brand endorsement by the celebrities, are anticipated to boost the demand for sleepwear in the forecast period.
Key Market Players
The major players in the global Sleepwear market report include:
Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.
DECATHLON S.A.
Jockey International, Inc.
Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
