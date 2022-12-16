Sleepwear Market Share, Size, Price, Demand, Growth, Analysis, Research, Report, Forecast 2022-2027

Sleepwear Market

Global Sleepwear Market To Be Driven By The Rising Demand For Comfortable Clothes In The Forecast Period Of 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Sleepwear Market Size, Trend, Growth, Share, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global sleepwear market, assessing the market based on its segments like end use, distribution channels, and major regions.

The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Sleepwear Market Share, Size, Industry Report, Key Player, Major Segments, and Forecast

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2017-2027)

• Historical Market Value (2020): USD 9.78 billion
• Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 9.7%
• Forecast Market Value (2026): USD 17.04 billion

Sleepwear offers significant advantages which include barrier against cold, preventing illness, aiding hygiene, and are extremely lightweight. Hence, the product is becoming more essential in the household to bolster the comfort of geriatrics and children. This factor is propelling the market growth. Over the forecast period, the increasing cases of wakefulness syndrome, caused by the sedentary lifestyles adopted by the working-class, is anticipated to boost the demand for sleepwear.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/sleepwear-market/requestsample

In terms of region, the Asia Pacific region accounts for a significant share in the market owing to the high population base in India and China. In addition, the increasing production of silk-made sleepwear in the region, owing to the high yield of silk, is anticipated to propel the market growth in the region.

Sleepwear Industry Definition and Major Segments

The casual clothing items which are worn for sleeping or during the bedtime are known as sleepwear. These clothing items may include pyjamas, garments, and nightgowns, among others. Moreover, these items are designed in such as way that it bolsters the comfort of the consumer in order to get a proper sleep.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/sleepwear-market

On the basis of end-user, the market can be segmented into:

• Men
• Women
• Kids

The significant distribution channels included in the market are as follows:

• Online
• Supermarket/ Hypermarket
• Discount Stores
• Others

The regional markets for sleepwear include:

• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa

Sleepwear Market Trends

The key trends in the sleepwear market include the thriving e-commerce industry. The wide variety of sleepwear products with different colours and sizes on the online platforms is likely to bolster the sales of the product in the forecast period, thereby, invigorating the market. Meanwhile, the rapid urbanisation, increasing disposable income, and rapid development of supermarkets/hypermarkets and convenience stores, are some of the major trends propelling the market growth.

Furthermore, the growing R&D activities by the major fashion companies, coupled with the increasing brand endorsement by the celebrities, are anticipated to boost the demand for sleepwear in the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the global Sleepwear market report include:

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.
DECATHLON S.A.
Jockey International, Inc.
Others

The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:

Disinfectant Robot Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/disinfectant-robot-market

Well Cementing Services Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/well-cementing-services-market

Foetal Monitoring Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/foetal-monitoring-market

Surgical Scissors Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/surgical-scissors-market

Doors Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/doors-market

Yoghurt Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/yoghurt-market

Water-Soluble Fertilisers Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/water-soluble-fertilisers-market

Milk Powder Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/milk-powder-market

Solar PV Inverter Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/solar-PV-inverter-market

Honey Food Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/honey-food-market

About Us:

Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skillful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest, and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.

EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.

Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.

Eliana Grace
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Sleepwear Market Share, Size, Price, Demand, Growth, Analysis, Research, Report, Forecast 2022-2027

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Eliana Grace
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
Company/Organization
Expert Market Research
30 North Gould Street
Sheridan, Wyoming, 82801
United States
+1 415-325-5166
Visit Newsroom
About

Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skilful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.

More From This Author
Aloe Vera Market Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026
Prepaid Card Market Share, Size, Price, Demand, Growth, Analysis, Research, Report, Forecast 2021-2026
Sleepwear Market Share, Size, Price, Demand, Growth, Analysis, Research, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
View All Stories From This Author