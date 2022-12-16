UK Entrepreneur Launches Human Dog Bed and Makes £100k in Just One Week

The product is designed to provide stress-relieving and joy-boosting benefits to help users enjoy the perfect nap.

BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, December 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Qasim Amin, founder of direct-to-consumer company MiLounge , is showing entrepreneurs it is possible to realize their wildest dreams with his very own success story.In March 2022, Qasim had the idea of creating a dog bed meant for humans when a broken ankle forced him to spend most of his time sitting.“After being confined to the sofa, I reasoned that there had to be a better way to rest, rejuvenate, and take naps,” he says. “Then, I noticed that the dog next door always found a cosy spot in his bed - and inspiration struck at that precise moment!”Qasim already had experience with start-ups and digital marketing – having sold his previous company before starting this new venture. With a bit of market research, he realised that his idea had potential.Soon, prototypes were being made to test different sizes and materials - resulting in a bed like no other. The MiLounge Human Dog Bed is cosy and comfortable, built to support users whatever their napping style, easing muscle tension and reducing stress. An orthopaedic memory foam mattress provides comfort, while the luxury faux fur cover is machine washable. Lightweight with built in handles, it’s also easy to transport from one location to another as needed.Using popular social media app TikTok to market the product, MiLounge amassed over 80 million views and 3.3 million likes in the first eight weeks. Once the MiLounge Human Dog Bed launched, orders came fast and within a week, the business had earned £100k from their sales.“We are humbled by the amazing response and are working around the clock to dispatch our human dog beds to customers across the globe,” Qasim exclaims. “Busy as things are, we are already at work to bring out new ranges and products soon - and we are also looking to expand to Australia. This is a really exciting time for us - and when we do get a moment to rest, you can be certain it will be on one of our human dog beds!”For more information visit www.milounge.co or follow MiLounge on TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@miloungeco?lang=en About MiLoungeMiLounge is a UK-based direct to consumer company. Its first product, the Human Dog Bed, was launched in September 2022 and amassed over 13 million views and 1.1 million likes on TikTok in just the first week. Thanks to several hundred supporters placing advance orders, they were able to bring their idea for a super comfortable, human dog bed to life - and deliver it to customers around the world.