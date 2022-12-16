Follow-Up to Terezin Declaration Conference on Holocaust Era Issues 

The United States extends its gratitude to the Czech Republic for hosting the Terezin Declaration Conference November 2 – 4, 2022 as part of its EU presidency. We fully support the “Chair’s Statement ” as a follow-up to the conference and countries’ subsequent pledges to assist Holocaust survivors and their heirs and to preserve the memory of the Holocaust. The United States was represented at the conference by the Special Advisor to the Secretary on Holocaust Issues Stuart Eizenstat, and Special Envoy for Holocaust Issues Ellen Germain.

The conference provided participants and countries the opportunity to take stock of the work that has been done since 47 states endorsed the 2009 Terezin Declaration on Holocaust Era Assets and Related Issues and committed to action on remembrance, education, and restitution or compensation issues. As the Chair noted, “There is no doubt that much restitution and compensation work remains to be done in some countries and, with sufficient political will, will get done.” Croatia, Hungary, and Poland are among the countries that still have the greatest work ahead.

At the event, Secretary Blinken delivered a video message urging countries to provide a measure of justice to survivors and their families.