Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,483 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,834 in the last 365 days.

"Stop Human Asteroid" Avaaz calls for action to stop extinction crisis as COP15 reaches endgame

Jurassic Park actor James Cromwell joins Avaaz and giant dinosaur to resist asteroids with faces of world leaders from Argentina, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, Japan, UK

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protestors from Avaaz, together with Jurassic Park actor James Cromwell have demanded action to “Stop The Human Asteroid” and end the extinction crisis.

Gathered next to a giant dinosaur in central Montreal, Avaaz activists held other banners in the shape of asteroids, which included the faces of various world leaders such as Presidents Alberto Fernandez of Argentina, Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, Emmanuel Macron of France, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission and those of the Prime Ministers of Canada, Justin Trueau; China, Xi Jinping; Germany, Olaf Sholz; UK, Rishi Sunak and from Japan, Fumio Kishida.

Five days before the conclusion of the COP 15 on biodiversity, European countries and other developed countries that are pressing in the negotiations to dilute the language that refers to indigenous territories in goal 3 of the Post 2020 Global Biodiversity Framework, and are refusing to adequately finance the protection of biodiversity.

This combined position represents a "human asteroid" that threatens to destroy all ambition in the text of the Framework, the ambition to recover at least half of the world's biodiversity by the rest of the decade, and with it the chance of avoiding mass extinction.

"Indigenous peoples have survived genocide and centuries of colonial assault on their lives and their lands” said award-winning actor and activist James Cromwell. “Today they protect 80% of the worldʼs remaining biodiversity, without which life on Earth would collapse. Yet their former European colonizers still refuse to fully recognize their rights and leadership at crucial negotiations for a deal to stop mass extinction."

“Humanity keeps tearing apart the very fabric of life on Earth, but aer years of negotiations, governments have turned last-ditch efforts to stop mass extinction into a stand-off”, said Oscar Soria, a campaign director at Avaaz. “Now the same former colonial powers responsible for wiping out Indigenous peoples across all continents are shamelessly killing any recognition of their rights in a deal meant to protect our planetʼs remaining biodiversity.”

MEDIA CONTACTS:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fe7f4d90-69bc-4ed2-ac4a-f9de4ca7c297.


Primary Logo

Stop the Human Asteroid

Actor and activist James Cromwell, third left, called on world leaders to "Stop the Human Asteroid" in the talks at COP15 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. Avaaz activists joined him wearing the faces of leaders who are pushing to remove Indigenous peoples language from the text of the Post 2020 Global Biodiversity Framework.

You just read:

"Stop Human Asteroid" Avaaz calls for action to stop extinction crisis as COP15 reaches endgame

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.