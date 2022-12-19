Therapeutic Boarding School for Teens Hits New Milestones in Campus Development
Shepherd’s Hill Academy is seeing continued progress on its new dining hall, calling for community supporters to help reach 2022’s development goals.
The mission we have here has astounding ripple effects on families in their current circumstances and on future generations.”MARTIN, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Campus development momentum is strong for nature-based therapeutic boarding school Shepherd’s Hill Academy as the school closes in on year’s end.
— Joshua Wallace, Chief Operating Officer of Shepherd's Hill Academy
Just before Thanksgiving the organization sent out an update detailing the building’s progress. The roof of the dining hall is now completed with more huge steps being taken towards completion each month.
“Our team is excited, the local community is excited, and potential students and their families are excited,” stated Chief Operating Officer Joshua Wallace. “This was one aspect we did not think about, but when families first arrive on campus and see us working hard to develop fresh aspects of the campus, it provides them with a sense of comfort and excitement. Our development becomes a subconscious boost in their confidence in us.”
The academy has received overwhelming community response, both locally and nationally, as it has worked to bring in new supportive pieces for the Shepherd’s Hill mission.
“As we close in on the end of the year, we want to provide a concise and clear picture of what remains of our goals for 2022. It is simple. SHA’s capital campaign needs to raise one million a year,” stated Wallace. “Last year, we successfully reached our goal. The next step is to try and wrap 2022 with the same goal met.”
The organization is calling upon supporters far and wide to help raise the final funds needed to stay on track for new campus development goals in 2022. Currently the need is to raise around $300K to close out the year, says Wallace, in order to continue on a zero-debt path.
“We are close to hitting our goals. There are a few ways that the community can help.” stated Wallace. “The mission we have here has astounding ripple effects on families in their current circumstances and on future generations. It will truly take support from all over the nation as we continue in the work God has us doing.”
The Board of Directors along with Trace and Beth Embry, the founders, are asking community members to consider Shepherd’s Hill Academy in their year-end giving.
Shepherd’s Hill and its team would love to share their vision and how the 21-year legacy of the organization has impacted hearts and minds over the years with groups across the US, even if traveling as needed. They invite those who have supported them financially in the past to continue their support by monthly recurring donations.
Everyone is invited to share the Shepherd’s Hill mission and vision on social media or to schedule a tour.
ABOUT Shepherd’s Hill Academy
Shepherd’s Hill Academy is a residential therapeutic nature-based boarding school for troubled teens. Founded in 2001, Shepherd’s Hill sits upon a sprawling oasis that covers over 200 acres with 24/7 care for ages 12 to 17. The organization is a fully accredited academy. Teens experience an unplugged environment complete with equine therapy, group therapy, one-on-one therapy, hands-on agricultural experiences, once a month field trips, Christ-centered weekly chapel, and more. For more information on how to partner with Shepherd’s Hill Academy in their mission to help teens in crisis, please contact joshua@shepherdshillacademy.org. To learn more about how Shepherd’s Hill can help your teenager, visit www.shepherdshillacademy.org.
