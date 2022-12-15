Call for Applications: 2023 World Heritage Residence Scholarship

In 2018, the region of Gävleborg, Sweden, created the international World Heritage Residence Scholarship at the World Heritage site “Decorated Farmhouses of Hälsingland”. The 5th call for applications is now open until 15 February 2023.

One aim of UNESCO’s World Heritage Convention is to create links between people and promote international cooperation. Peace is a central concept. This World Heritage Residence Scholarship is based on these ideas – to generate interest and understanding for humankind’s common memory through World Heritage sites. The scholarship aims to establish artistic and creative contacts between World Heritage sites around the world.

The World Heritage Residence Scholarship consists of two parts: a one-month residence at one of the seven World Heritage farms, either Kristofers in Stene or Erik-Anders in Asta; and a sum of approximately 4500 Euros (50.000 SKR) to be used on a project which has an international dimension and builds bridges between World Heritage sites in an artistic or cultural way.

What does it take to write a successful application?

“It is important to describe the project well,” says Anna-Karin Ferm, Cultural developer for World Heritage and culture at Region Gävleborg. “There needs to be a clear idea behind the project that really connects World Heritage sites. The Decorated Farmhouses of Hälsingland should be a source of inspiration for artists, creators and researchers. Finding what connects World Heritage sites and developing this artistically is an exciting achievement. We accept applications from all over the world and look forward to reading the exciting project proposals.”

Previous calls for applications attracted artists from many different countries including Algeria, Angola, Austria, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Canada, Colombia, Cuba, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Egypt, Ethiopia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Mexico, Namibia, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Syria, Tanzania, Türkiye, UK, USA, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Submitted applications showcased art projects in all different shapes and forms, including research, virtual reality, conservation, film, audio, dance, photo, storytelling, communication, sculpture, teaching and handicraft and much more.

Applications can be made through Gävleborg Region’s website until 15 February 2023.

For more information and how to apply, visit: Scholarship for the World Heritage Decorated Farmhouses of Hälsingland - halsingegardar.se (regiongavleborg.se)

Previous winners: