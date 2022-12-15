The Fourth Signal, By Award-Winning Journalist Mark Daniel Proulx, Is Ready To Hit The Market
Mark's first full-length science fiction novel can take the readers on a quest for Extraterrestrial beings.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fourth Signal by Mark Daniel Proulx is an enticing science fiction novel acting as a cautionary tale of human hubris. The book focuses on how our intelligence and our thirst for curiosity, and knowing the “whys” and “hows” can lead us into hot waters. Throughout the book, there are autobiographical incidents, situations and people that the author witnesses all by himself and have known about while growing up.
Anyone who loves science fiction and is consistently eager to learn about aliens will find this book extremely intriguing. SETI, the search for extraterrestrial life, can turn into a worse idea. It is not only difficult to find who is out there in outer space; humans are in no way ready to face them.
Another point of concern is that the earthlings are not well prepared to defend the planet against any superior forces or technology. Unlike ID4, which is a complete feel-good Hollywood fiction, The Fourth Signal does not have a mainstream happy ending.
The book is nothing less than an amazing treasure for all science fiction fans seeking to go on an unprecedented and unusual journey of horror. The author is trying to make the point that despite the flawed thinking of humans that they will be able to face the aliens successfully, it is nothing but a delusion. The scientific community so eager to learn about extraterrestrial life should think again before taking any steps to get discovered.
Being a science fiction fan, Proulx developed his interest after watching movies about interdimensional creatures and horror movies. While discussing with friends and coworkers on SETI, he realized that announcing our presence in the universe can be dangerous for our race. And if the aliens come to know about our existence, they will take every step to wipe us off the planet and make room for their Lords and masters. During that time, the author came across the SETI mission and found it hard to get his head around it, i.e., scientists wanting to communicate with the aliens.
All this led to the glimmer of this interesting book. Proulx combined the various theories of dinosaurs, extraterrestrials, extinction-level events, extinction of the dominant species and so on.
After doing in-depth research on a certain pattern, these life-changing events held, including the evolution of creatures, led him to one conclusion: we shouldn’t be trying to be noticed. One good look at us by a non-benevolent extraterrestrial creature can turn things dark for the entire humanity. Since quite a lot of people remember the Space Shuttle missions, the author has written his book as a ‘period pace’ developed in the early to mid-2000s.
The Fourth Signal, a heavy autobiography, acts as a cautionary tale that emphasizes preventing systematic extermination. Interestingly, the story has numerous Easter eggs that anyone close to the author would be able to identify.
About The Author:
Mark Daniel Proulx is a published and award-winning journalist. The Fourth Signal is his first science fiction novel. Written in an autobiography, the author discusses how sometimes the curiosity for discovering beings other than ourselves can result in a distressing outcome.
