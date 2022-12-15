Delta Hotels by Marriott Vancouver Delta Opens in British Columbia

Located in Delta, BC, Travelers Can Discover Comfort, Entertainment, and Relaxation In Western Canada

DELTA, British Columbia, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delta Hotels by Marriott Vancouver Delta in British Columbia opens today only 15 minutes from the BC Ferries Terminal and 20 minutes from the Vancouver International Airport. The new hotel – part of Delta Hotels by Marriott, from Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands – will bring the brand’s signature seamless travel experience for guests to the destination.



“We are thrilled to open the latest Delta Hotels by Marriott in Delta, BC,” said Sam Yu, General Manager Delta Hotels by Marriott Vancouver Delta. “We are a one-stop vacation destination offering a streamlined experience where guests can relax and unwind, and enjoy local gaming & dining experiences.”

Rooted in simplicity, the Delta Hotels by Marriott brand focuses on perfecting the small details that make all the difference during travel. Thoughtful design, complimentary water, a fully-stocked Delta Pantry for Marriott Bonvoy Elite members, and efficient service are just a few of the elements that bring this brand promise to life. The hotel focuses on the details that matter, modern agility, and bright optimism to bring guests a seamless experience.

With a modern design focused on spaces that provide the maximum impact, the hotel’s spa, 24-hour fitness centre, outdoor pool, and hot tub provide guests with year-round comfort. In the area, the Cascades Casino – located next to the hotel – has a variety of dining options and a sizable conference centre for business travelers.

Additionally, the hotel is close to Ladner, Steveston, Richmond, and Tsawwassen, all of which feature a wide variety of dining, shopping, and entertainment opportunities. A short drive will bring guests to Richmond Ice Centre, Silver City Entertainment Complex, and Watermania, along with a number of golf courses. The Delta Pantry provides quick, wholesome premium snacks and beverages, in addition, to grab-and-go breakfast options

Delta Hotels participates in Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning travel program, where members enjoy exclusive benefits, member-only rates, elite status recognition, and points toward free nights. Member benefits for all-inclusive getaways include member rates, resort discounts, room upgrades based on availability, complimentary massages, access to exclusive areas on property, weekly member cocktail parties, and more, all depending on each member’s Elite status and the individual resort offerings. To join Marriott Bonvoy for free, go to marriottbonvoy.com.

To explore more or make a reservation, please visit https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/yvrdd-delta-hotels-vancouver-delta/overview/

About Delta Hotels by Marriott®

Delta Hotels by Marriott creates a seamless travel experience in approximately 100 locations across North America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East, and Central America and Caribbean. Delta Hotels focuses on the details that truly matter, delivering a streamlined and flawless stay for its guests every time. The brand’s simple and intuitive designed rooms, free Wi-Fi, exclusive Delta Pantry for Marriott Bonvoy Elite members, and convenient dining options offer travelers an effortlessly comfortable and stylish place to stay. For more information, please visit www.deltahotels.com, and stay connected on Facebook and @deltahotels on Instagram. Delta Hotels is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

For more information, please contact: +1 604-382-8222

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f5877d8d-c52a-48af-a23c-fe88641c7edb