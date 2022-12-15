Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,505 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,874 in the last 365 days.

BLISS Car Wash Collecting Socks For The Los Angeles Mission

CEO Vahid David Delrahim encouraging customers to donate while getting a car wash

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLISS Car Wash is collecting new socks to donate to the Los Angeles Mission this winter, the company’s CEO Vahid David Delrahim announced today. At each of the nine locations, a collection box is set up for customers to drop off new socks, which will then be distributed, by the Mission, to those in need.

“We know people want to help out as much as possible when they see others in need. We’re making it easy by offering an easy collection site at all of our car washes,” said Delrahim. “We have a relationship with the LA Mission and are so pleased to help with their efforts.”
The nine BLISS locations are:

  • Aliso Viejo 26871 Aliso Creek Road;
  • Brea 2405 E Imperial Highway;
  • Moreno Valley 22470 Cactus Avenue;
  • Oxnard 2851 E Vineyard Avenue;
  • Palmdale 1022 Rancho Vista;
  • Placentia 600 N Rose Drive;
  • San Bernardino 4294 University Parkway;
  • Santa Paula 55 S Hallock Drive.
  • Van Nuys, 16560 A Sherman Way.

The boxes are visible to customers on sites through the end of the year.

BLISS employees also are supporting the adopt-a-meal program at the Los Angeles Mission again this year. The company donated the funds for lunch and dinner and will help prepare and serve a midday meal to some of the folks the Mission serves.

To view photos from last year’s event, please click here.

About BLISS Car Wash
BLISS Car Wash is a growing chain of eco-friendly car washes that are popping up in Southern California. These new car washes are designed to clean cars responsibly, using less water and incorporating environmentally sensitive practices.

Media Contact: Rodney Brown Rbrown@blisscarwash.com


You just read:

BLISS Car Wash Collecting Socks For The Los Angeles Mission

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.