Planetshakers’ Youth Band planetboom Releases You, Me, The Church, That’s Us – Deluxe

The dynamic, multicultural youth ministry of Planetshakers Church planetboom , releases You, Me, The Church, That's Us - Deluxe, today (Dec. 16) to digital and streaming outlets globally from Venture3Media (V3M). The 21-song project includes both You, Me, The Church, That's Us - Side A and Side B tracks recorded live at this year's planetboom conference and released earlier this year along with five never-before-released demo recordings.In addition to the audio, there are 14 companion music videos on the deluxe version from Apple Music, including featured track, "That's Us (Live)."Produced by creative director Josh Ham, mixed by worship leader Joth Hunt and written or co-written by Ham, worship leader, vocalist / rapper Noah Walker and planetboom youth pastor, songwriter, author and drummer Andy Harrison, You, Me, The Church, That's Us -Deluxe captures planetboom's unique and eclectic sonic identity. The dynamic recordings range from big, broad statements about the church family to intimate, personal moments between individuals and God.The full You, Me, The Church, That's Us -Deluxe track listing follows:Side A Songs:The Core (Live)Jesus Got A Hold Of Me (Live)That's Us (Live)I BelieveNothing On YouA Moment With You (Live)Back To Life (Live)- Selah Moment -Side B Songs:I Will Follow You (Live)Word (Live)I'm Free, I'm FearlessRésumé CheckI Am Found (Live)Let My Life Give You Glory (Live)- Selah Moment 2 -Move Of God (Live)Demos:I Will Follow You - DemoIt's All About You - DemoLiving For You Now - DemoLike Nothing Else - DemoNothing On You - DemoThe diverse youth culture at planetboom that represents at least 60 nationalities translates the mission of Planetshakers Church into music that creates a unique space for an international audience to find an intimate sense of belonging as part of the church family.Along with the new music, planetboom is sharing additional resources to equip other youth groups around the world. Podcasts, blog posts, devotionals, song multitracks and more are available online now.About planetboom:The youth movement of Planetshakers Ministries, planetboom exists to empower the next generation to win their generation; to bind diverse groups of young people together to carry forward the legacy of raw, powerful and personal faith. Embodying the next generation, planetboom is passionate about encountering God and seeking His presence. Comprised of young musicians, songwriters and vocalists, the team leads thousands of teenagers in breakthrough praise and worship every week. Relentless in their pursuit of God, they seek to change the culture around them through a new sound of praise and worship that is both relevant and powerful. Along with You, Me, The Church, That's Us - Deluxe, planetboom released the joyful worship album JC Squad in 2021, and in 2019 launched its acclaimed full-length debut, companion book and audiobook, all entitled Jesus Over Everything.About Venture3Media:Venture3Media is a global music label and song publisher with sales, marketing, promotional, radio, television and movie expertise.

