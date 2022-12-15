House of Browndorf's All-New "Real Talk" to Drop Special Streaming Edition Ahead of National Broadcast Rollout

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Browndorf, Inc today elaborated on the first topic of its television Pilot Episode "Real Talk Newport Beach ("Real Talk")," which is set to drop in a special streaming edition before it takes its nationwide morning television slot Monday through Friday set to be airing at 7am on the West Coast and 10am on the East Coast. The show comes at a time when mental health is a critical topic with a dearth of quality television and streaming content addressing or guiding the public. This is happening during massive global change resulting from the last few years global pandemic, international military conflict and increasing global economic financial changes including rising interest rates and inflation -- sending the world into yet another recession not too soon after climbing out of the aftermath of COVID-19. One of those sad outcomes was the rise in divorce rates after COVID and the loss of the "family unit" in modern society. The world that has now been taught it can just live alone and interact with other humans through a computer screen. Something Gen Z gamers were doing before COVID. As the New York times reported heavily in the Fall of 2020 and through the aftermath of COVID-19, the institution of marriage and its respect for martial fidelity took a major hit.

"The number of people looking for divorces was 34 percent higher from March through June compared to 2019, according to new data collected Legal Templates, a company that provides legal documents.

The combination of stress, unemployment, financial strain, death of loved ones, illness, homeschooling children, mental illnesses, and more has put a significant strain on relationships.

The data showed that 31 percent of the couples admitted lockdown has caused irreparable damage to their relationships."

-The New York Times

When being interviewed about the upcoming launch and asked whether she was anxious or nervous about releasing personal traumas into the public arena, Jayden Browndorf (who is a co-host on the show) spoke about how excited she was to bring the "Gen Z" perspective to the conversation and compare it with the Gen X ideology of family and relationships. Jayden's advice and comfort for her father during the divorce brought forth a perfect contrast of Gen X and Gen Z perspectives on this topic. The Gen X perspective from the Real Talk cast members indicated that the desire for sharing one's life with another human and with fidelity in a traditional marital home has sadly become a thing of the past. Gen Z's perspectives from Real Talk discuss open marriages and no marriages at all as Gen Z focuses more on the "individual" mental health as opposed to "couples" mental health.

In an effort to lead with vulnerability, The Pilot is going to focus on the real-life trauma Matthew Browndorf and his family suffered during his own divorce proceedings and will include discussions on marital infidelity and what the meaning of the marital vow means to the modern generations such as Gen Z verse Gen X. After its initial Pilot, Real Talk will settle into its morning daily talk format featuring one celebrity guest each week sharing their own traumas on a variety of mental health topics and how they cope in times of crisis. The first season's episodes include weekly celebrity guests as well as professors from prestigious universities and therapists unpacking the celebrity interviews and offering advice and observations on what healthy habits and mental health work should be overserved during times of crisis and trauma to survive life. In one episode, Matthew gets raw and unravels his own pain at the previously unknown realization of what had been happening in his marriage and in his life and how healthy coping strategies during this period in his life are a necessity to managing life through such an emotional roller coaster.

With celebrity guests dishing on their similar experiences and sharing trauma together with the cast, Real Talk is set to make a raw and reality-based stage for authentic healing in a society still devastated by global pandemics, international violence and wars and the rising financial unrest unraveling in the years to come.

When asked the same question as the rest of the cast; "are you nervous to be airing your personal traumas on national television," Matthew talked about how much more stress and anxiety has been added to his personal story since Real Talk's initial filming (resulting from new and serious legal events in his life) and hopes he can share healing and coping techniques with the audience. He also discussed how much he appreciated the guests and cast for being vulnerable and raw on the show to teach others how to heal and cope. As Emma Renae coined – Real Talk wants to teach people how to "face into their traumas in a healthy way."

