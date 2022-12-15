New Conga Sports Tennis Program City Slams Signs Australian Open Singles Champion Brian Teacher as Independent Advisor for Tour and Competition

Brian Teacher brings pro tour and competition experience to the new tour for recreational tennis players

Conga Sports Inc, the company known for shifting the economic model from tennis players to local sponsors to make tennis more affordable for everyone, has signed the 1981 Australian Open singles champion Brian Teacher as an Independent Advisor to help provide advice and expertise in developing the launch of City Slams, a new series of team tennis tournaments for recreational players.

City Slams, launching in February in Southern California, has teams of 8 players (4 men and 4 women) play for bragging rights and eventually for prize money to become the state, regional, and national tennis champion for their city.

“We are creating an entertaining tennis show for players like you and me,” says Rich Neher, Conga Sports CEO and President. “I call it the ‘tour for the little guy’ because it will have to look and feel of a pro tour designed to create renewed excitement in the sport of a lifetime and hopefully replace pickleball in the news headlines for a while.”

City Slams will provide an affordable way for tennis teams to participate in matches with a pathway to national championships by providing local sponsors who will cover registration fees for Conga Sports members.

“I am thrilled to support Conga Sports and their City Slams programs because tennis needs exciting, new programs to stay relevant and interesting for a new generation of players,” said Brian Teacher, former world no. 7 in singles on the ATP Tour. After his success on the Pro Tour, Pasadena, California resident Teacher became known for coaching on both the men’s and the women’s tour and being the founder of Full Court Tennis, an app that connects coaches and players of all levels of the game for virtual lessons. “Recent reports show tennis has 22 million players in the U.S. and more than 10 million people are sitting on the sidelines ready to come in and try it. Conga Sports provides programming for all players and Full Court Tennis gives them opportunities for improving their game.”

About Conga Sports

Conga Sports is a tennis network providing players of all levels with new fun and inexpensive experiences on tennis courts. As ‘the first green tennis network’ Conga strives for a sustainable tennis future by recycling balls and planting a tree for every can of balls used.

Conga Sports

About Full Court Tennis

Full Court Tennis, founded by Brian Teacher, is a revolutionary app connecting tennis players with world-class WTA and ATP coaches. The groundbreaking new instructional platform that allows tennis players to instantly access the world’s best coaches for in-app virtual lessons is now available through the app store.

Full Court Tennis

For media inquiries, please contact Rich Neher at 818-738-5230 or email richneher@tennismediagroup.com

Media Contact

Company Name: Conga Sports

Contact Person: Rich Neher

Email: Send Email

Phone: 818-738-5230

Country: United States

Website: congasports.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: New Conga Sports Tennis Program City Slams Signs Australian Open Singles Champion Brian Teacher as Independent Advisor for Tour and Competition