JOANN, Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses

The Portnoy Law Firm advises Joann, Inc. ("JOANN") (NASDAQ: JOAN) investors that the law firm has initiated an investigation on behalf of investors that lost money on their Joann stock.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com

The investigation concerns whether JOANN and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On December 12, 2022, Joann issued a press release "report[ing] results for its third quarter ending October 29, 2022." Among other items, Joann reported earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.06 on net sales of $562.8 million, representing a 7.9% year-over-year decline. The Company's results missed analyst expectations of EPS of $0.23 and net sales of $569.16 million.

On this news, Joann's stock price fell $0.76 per share, or 17.31%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $3.63 per share on December 14, 2022.

