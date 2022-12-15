Dairy Council of California Appoints Amy DeLisio as New CEO

/EIN News/ -- SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dairy Council of California, a leader in nutrition education and advocacy, announced today that Amy DeLisio will be the organization’s new CEO. DeLisio succeeds Tammy Anderson-Wise. After 25 years of service to Dairy Council of California, Anderson-Wise has chosen to retire. The transition will happen in early 2023.



DeLisio is a registered dietitian with a master’s degree in public health from the University of Southern California and earned her bachelor’s degree in dietetics at Youngstown State University.

“Amy is a strong match for the next CEO of Dairy Council of California,” stated Anderson-Wise. “She brings a wealth of executive and professional expertise to the position in the field of public health and nutrition. Her background will help to continue to strengthen our partnerships, develop new ones and further represent our dairy farmers and processors.”

DeLisio previously served for seven years as the executive director for the Public Health Institute Center for Wellness and Nutrition and as a program director for the Public Health Institute for three years prior. She has also worked as a public health nutrition supervisor for the California Department of Public Health and as a public health nutrition consultant on the Women, Infants and Children Program for the California Department of Public Health.

“I am enthusiastic and honored to join the Dairy Council of California as the new CEO,” said DeLisio. “I look forward to working with the board to continue the legacy of elevating the health of children and families through lifelong healthy eating habits. Dairy foods provide vital nutrients and are an essential component of a nutritious diet for optimal health across the life span.”

About Dairy Council of California

For over a century, Dairy Council of California has empowered stakeholders, including educators, health professionals and community leaders, to elevate the health of children and families through the pursuit of lifelong healthy eating habits. Funded by California’s dairy farm families and local milk processors and under the guidance of California Department of Food and Agriculture, Dairy Council of California’s free science-based nutrition education resources, Mobile Dairy Classroom assemblies, training programs and online resources educate millions of students and families in California and throughout the United States. Learn more at HealthyEating.org.

