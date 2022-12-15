Consumer Alert: Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. Investigates the Red Cross for Violating State Privacy Laws.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers, is investigating claims against the Red Cross for violations of federal and state wiretapping laws.



What Happened and What Information Was Involved:

The Red Cross is believed to be wiretapping visitors to its website, using advanced Session Replay software. Session Replay software allows a party to monitor, collect, and create a rendition of a user’s entire interaction with a website or mobile app. A user often has no idea that their private communications and interactions are being intercepted and collected by this software. The Red Cross’s failure to obtain the consent of its website visitors before utilizing this software violates federal and state wiretapping laws.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing consumers in privacy actions. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients.

