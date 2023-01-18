KokTailz Dating App for Android Offering People a Golden Opportunity to Find Companionship

TINLEY PARK, ILLINOIS , UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dating apps represent monogamous relationships, new people, the expansion of social circles, and the creation of meaningful friendships. Although the dating app industry has progressed and expanded, with over 1,500 dating apps and websites in the United States alone, many of the platforms that provide this service are lacking key features desired by users, resulting in a range of dissatisfied users.

KokTailz LLC is an online dating and geosocial networking application that assists people in finding or engaging in companionship based on distinguishing characteristics. It employs a sophisticated system that allows people to find and introduce themselves to potential connections all over the world via a real-time, geo-located mobile dating application that displays a feed based on the user's phone's location.

KokTailz is a one-stop digital app for meeting new people for dates or casual hookups. Users may see multiple profiles based on their preferences and location. The app uses the user’s location to display people who live in the same neighborhood, city, or state and notifies them whenever they 'clink' with someone on the street.

The users are allowed to find partners on KokTailz based on criteria such as body type, age, height, and ethnicity. It also allows users to select their partners' sexual orientation and connect with any profile that appears on their timeline. The app's various algorithms also facilitate users to find people with similar interests and hobbies.

Google Places' live location feature is used by KokTailz to suggest meet-up locations. The recommendations are accompanied by reviews and ratings so that users can make informed decisions based on several factors. The platform also includes a section where both parties can decide on a time, date for the meeting, and make reservations through the app's messenger. Additionally, KokTailz serves small businesses all over the world by allowing restaurants, clubs, lounges, adult stores, and event planners to use the platform to advertise their services.

Subscriptions are available on KokTailz in the form of drink packages, which users can purchase to enhance their experience. Users can subscribe to weekly, monthly, or annual packages and cancel them at any time. They can access every feature of the app with different subscriptions, increasing their chances of finding the perfect companion.

The three available packages include the Rocks, Frozen, and Straight Up and their subscriptions start at $2.49 and can go up to $55.99. The main features of the app include the ‘no ads feature’ that is enabled after getting any subscription package, an option to ‘rewind’ that enables users to bring the profile of any person back by tapping an “arrow icon” on the main screen, a featured called ‘sending a message before matching’ as it enables users to send unlimited messages to people on their feeds without matching, and many more.

Even the best dating apps have always been a hit-or-miss kind of thing, however, apps like KokTailz can be a great way to meet your significant other or simply make a new friend.

Google play download - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.koktailz.app

Apple store download - https://apps.apple.com/app/koktailz/id1617331971

