U.S. Department of State Announces Nearly 1,500 Benjamin Gilman Scholars, Expanding Access to Study Abroad for American Undergraduate Students

The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) announced that it awarded to nearly 1,500 American undergraduate students from all 50 states the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship. Gilman Scholars are U.S. undergraduate students who qualify and receive Pell Grants to cover the costs of their higher education. On average seventy percent of Gilman recipients self-identify as racial or ethnic minorities, 60 percent are from rural America, and half are first generation college or university students. The Gilman Scholarship contributes to the Department’s diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility efforts to engage all of U.S. society in foreign policy.

This cohort of Gilman scholars will study or intern in over 80 countries and represents over 450 U.S. colleges and universities in all 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.

This new cohort of Gilman Scholars includes 23 recipients of the John McCain International Scholarship for the Children of Military Families (Gilman-McCain Scholarship), which are awarded to the children and spousal dependents of active or activated U.S. military personnel during the application period. In addition, Gilman Scholars receive support from the governments of France, Germany through the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD), Israel, New Zealand, and Wales, and the Luso-American Development Foundation (FLAD) in Portugal, and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO).

Since the program’s inception in 2001, more than 36,000 Gilman Scholars from all U.S. states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and other U.S. territories have studied or interned in more than 155 countries around the globe.

The Gilman Scholarship is an initiative of the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) and is supported in its implementation by the Institute of International Education (IIE). To learn more about the Gilman scholarship, and its recipients, including this newest cohort, visit: gilmanscholarship.org.