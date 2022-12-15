Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Wyoming - The Steinberg Law Group – Mesothelioma & Asbestos Lung Cancer Lawyers
Our Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Wyoming is dedicated to providing top quality legal and medical assistance to those stricken with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer. Anyone wishing to discuss their legal and/or medical options should call (888) 891-2200 to speak directly with an attorney from the Steinberg Law Group.
The Steinberg Law Group has decades of experience in handling mesothelioma and other asbestos-related cases. With offices in New York, California and Texas, the Steinberg Law Group has a national footprint that helps win the best possible financial compensation for clients.
Typically, asbestos exposure will have occurred sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. Some of the most prevalent professions that encountered large quantities of asbestos include power plant workers, maritime workers, industrial workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers and construction workers, to name a few. Since the latency period for mesothelioma patients is approximately 40 years, most people diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer in 2022 were exposed decades ago.
Unfortunately, multiple vermiculite processing plants in Wyoming received asbestos-contaminated vermiculite from the notorious mine in Libby, Montana. In addition, Wyoming contains 12 known natural asbestos deposits. Residents of the state who worked in oil refineries, power plants and chemical plants are at an elevated risk of developing mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer.
Known jobsites, companies and locations with asbestos exposure in Wyoming include, but are not limited to, Laramie River Power Plant, Jim Bridger Power Plant, Salt Creek Central Power Station, Naughton Station, Dave Johnson Power Plant, Glen Rock Powerhouse, Montana Dakota Utilities Company, Wyoming Coal and Iron Company, Colorado Oil & Gas, Buffalo Northwest Electric Company, Cambria Fuel Company, Fargo Oil Company, Standard Oil Company of Indiana, Amoco Oil Company, Casper Supply Company, Chicago, Burlington and Quincy Railroad Company, Construction Specialties Company, Husky Oil Company, Investors Oil Company, Midwest Refining Company, Mountain States Power Company, Natrona County Electric Company, Pacific Power and Light Company, J. W. Denio Milling Company, Perkins Power Company, W.R. Grace, Sheridan County Electric Company, Sheridan Sugar Company, Petrontomics Company, Power Service Corporation, Producers and Refiners Corporation, Sacony Mobil Oil Company, Socony-Vacuum Oil Company, Wyco Chemical Company, Basin Electric Power Cooperative, University of Wyoming, Texaco Oil, Union Tank Car Company, White Eagle Oil Corporation, Frontier Refining Company, Pure Oil Company, Texas Gulf Sulphur Company, Wyoming Sugar Company, Food Machinery and Chemical Corporation (FMC), Pacific Power Company, Empire State Oil Company, Boise Cascade Kraft Corporation, Hot Springs Light and Power Company, Homestead Mining Company, Northern Colorado Light and Power Company, Plateau Supply Company, Sheet Metal Products Company, Union Pacific Railroad Company, Central Coal and Coke Company, Lion Coal Company, Texas Company, Union Pacific Coal Company, Intermountain Chemical San Francisco Chemical Company, Teapot Coal Company, Diamond Coal and Coke Company, Penn Wyoming Copper Company, Becker Brewing & Malting Company, West Virginia Power Company (Westvaco) Chevron, El Paso Natural Gas Company, Little America Refining, Utah Power & Light Company, Standard Pipe Line Company, Colo Fuel and Iron Company, S & H Construction Company, Black Hills Power and Light Company, Utah Oil Refining Company, Exxon, Frontier Supply Company, Gebo Coal Company, Owl Creek Coal Company, Stauffer Chemical Company, Kaiser Engineers, Inc., Northern Utilities Company, Pan American Petroleum Corporation, Winklemen Dome Field, Jefferson Lake Sulphur Company, Sinclair Refining Company, Sinclair Oil Company, Great Western Sugar Company, Holly Sugar Corporation, T.W. Boyer, Continental Oil Company, Wyoming Refining, Consumer Oil & Refining Company, Amoco Production Company, Kemmerer Coal Company, Black Hills Power, Inc., Pacificorp, Stanolind Pipe Line Company, Wyodak Coal and Manufacturing Company, Tenneco Oil Company, California Pipeline Company, Forest Products Treating Company, Monolith Portland Midwest Company, Cabot Carbon Company, Lander Electric Light and Power Company, Mutual Oil Company, Winston Brothers Company and Warren Air Force Base.
For the best possible medical treatment for mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 so a member of The Steinberg Law Group can determine which hospital/doctor in our network is most convenient for you.
States with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Oregon, Washington, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine and Connecticut, Florida, Texas and California.
