Cowe Communications Founder and CEO Miri Rossitto Receives the President’s Award at VICA’s 73rd Annual Meeting

The Valley Industry & Commerce Association presented its 2022 President’s Award to Cowe Communications Founder & CEO, Miri Rossitto at their 73rd Annual Meeting

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA, USA, December 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- On December 9, 2022, the Valley Industry and Commerce Association (VICA) held their 73rd annual meeting at the Sheraton Universal. Founded in 1949, VICA is Southern California’s most influential business advocacy group and is the leading voice for business through public policy, legislative advocacy, and community engagement, serving the San Fernando Valley and the surrounding region.Charles Crumpley, editor, and publisher of the San Fernando Valley Business Journal gave the opening remarks for the event which was followed by the introduction and induction of the Board of Directors and Officers for 2023 – 2024.Miri Rossitto, the Founder and CEO of Cowe Communications , a business and brand development firm that specializes in strategic communications, was presented with the 17th annual President’s Award, given to the VICA member who goes above and beyond in service to VICA throughout the year. She serves on the boards for both VICA and the Valley Economic Alliance. In 2020, she was recognized as one of the Most Inspirational Women in the San Fernando Valley by the United Chambers of Commerce.“This is such a tremendous honor - thank you so much! VICA is vital to the community, and everybody here today is vital to the community. Our business community is desperate for people who want to do good work and VICA does good work. I’m very proud to be a board member and to be considered among Matt Swearman, Coby King, and all of the people that were before me. Thank you so much. I really appreciate this,” said Rossitto after being presented the award by Kristen Wesley of Anthem Blue Cross.Rossitto, a VICA member since 2018, also serves as a board member for the organization. She joins the ranks of previous President’s Award recipients: Victor Bellez (U.S Bank), Pamela Marcello (Hollywood-Burbank Airport), Matthew Swearman (Valley Village LA), and Coby King (High Point Strategies, LLC). Her dedication to making companies, organizations, and people significantly more impactful and memorable earned her the moniker, “The Fixer”.Other honorees at the event included Scott Mills of The Garland as the recipient of the Harmon Ballin Community Service award, and Amazon, the recipient of the Robert E. Gibson Corporate Award of Excellence.