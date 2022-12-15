The Women’s Choice Award partners with parenting platform, Motherly, to empower moms to make the best healthcare choices
Simplify her life to assure she Knows Where to Go & Knows What to Do throughout the entire parenting journey
Motherhood comes with many blessings and challenges, and choosing the best healthcare is one of her priorities along with access to education, support and tools to navigate motherhood ”FT. LAUDERDALE, FL, USA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Women’s Choice Award, a trusted referral source and coveted credential that identifies the nation’s best hospitals based on robust criteria that includes relevant clinical performance, patient satisfaction and appropriate accreditations and gives women a collective voice so that they can help each other identify brands, products and services that deserve her loyalty and referrals has partnered with parenting media platform, Mother.ly, to help moms make educated, confident decisions.
— Delia Passi, founder and CEO of the Women’s Choice Award
The Women’s Choice Award educates all women on where to receive the best care for herself and her family and focuses its research on hospitals that provide the highest quality patient experience, especially important for avoiding any potential labor complications.
“Motherhood comes with many blessings and challenges, and choosing the best healthcare for her and her family is one of her priorities” said Delia Passi, founder and CEO of the Women’s Choice Award and former publisher of Working Woman and Working Mother magazines. “Moms have many choices when it comes to having their baby, what hospital to choose for their children, where to go for emergency care, etc., and the Women’s Choice Award makes it easy for her to choose with confidence knowing the research was done for her. And in partnership with Motherly she’ll have access to education, support and tools to navigate motherhood.”
Partnering with Motherly aligns perfectly with our mission as Mother.ly provides moms with evidence-based, expert support, inspiration and educational information on all stages of pregnancy and parenting from infant to teen years, as well as general health and wellness. Mother.ly also offers moms online classes on topics from pregnancy and birth to postpartum and beyond. These woman-centered courses led by experienced professionals support mothers through every stage of their journey.
"At Motherly, we take motherhood seriously because when mothers thrive, families and communities thrive. By helping mothers find the best hospitals for their families, we believe we can help create healthier families and communities,” said Jill Koziol, CEO and co-founder of Motherly.
ABOUT WOMENCERTIFIED INC & THE WOMEN’S CHOICE AWARD®
WomenCertified Inc., home of the Women’s Choice Award sets the standard for helping women to make smarter consumer and healthcare choices. The company and its awards identify the brands, products and services that are highly recommended and trusted by women. Additionally, they recognize those that deliver a recommendation-worthy customer experience. The Women’s Choice Award for Best Hospitals™ is a trusted referral source and coveted credential that identifies the nation’s best hospitals based on robust criteria that includes relevant clinical performance, patient satisfaction and appropriate accreditations. The Best Hospitals demonstrate exceptional ratings, providing the highest level of care and commitment to their patients’ health and well-being. The Women's Choice Award is the only designation that takes into consideration the preferences of women when selecting a hospital. Visit http://www.womenschoiceaward.com to learn more.
ABOUT MOTHERLY
Motherly is a personalized, week-by-week guide to new motherhood. Motherly partners with experts, influencers and users to deliver snackable, personalized content in a voice and presentation Millennial women can rely on and relate to. Motherly meets women in the micro-moments of joy, frustration and curiosity that make up motherhood and connect her to women like her for inspiration and information when, where and how she needs it. For more information, visit www.mother.ly.
