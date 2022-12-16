Regional Supply Provides Tips for Promoting a Business

Regional Supply announces 74 years in business

Got a physical business location? Looking for ways to grab people’s attention?

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Regional Supply offers tips for business owners to successfully promote their businesses and get the attention of passers-by.

“When launching a promotional campaign for your business, attractive signs and graphics can help get your message out,” said Lawrence Wiscombe, general manager at Regional Supply. “Hanging a banner outside of your location helps increase visibility, while displaying posters inside your location can inform customers. But are there more ways to visually communicate your message and promote your products and services? Yes! Here are a few other creative solutions to help extend your promotional messages further.”

Regional Supply recommends working with sign-makers or other suppliers of signs and graphics to take advantage of the advice below. Regional Supply offers wholesale products, equipment, and services to those companies.

Tips for Promoting a Business

- Use fence graphics to reach people on the street or communicate messages at the boundary of one’s property. Ensure they’re large enough to see from afar or from passing vehicles.

- Floor graphics help attract people and are ideal for busy sidewalks or high foot traffic areas. Floor graphics can also help direct people to where a specific product is located in the business itself.

- Using a pop-up display is another way to catch people’s attention and to educate them about a product or service offering. Provide printed collateral, branded giveaway items or product samples to promote one’s business further.

- Fabric signs are flexible solutions that are easy to set up, transport and store. They can be used and displayed in a variety of places including table coverings, on walls, trade show displays, backdrop signs, custom tents and awnings.

- Incorporate digital signs, such as a standalone kiosk or wall mounted screens, to display engaging content that gives customers more information about the benefits of a product or service. Wrap the frame of the display to add to the branding.

- By placing promotional messages in a variety of places and using engaging signs and graphics, business owners are able to attract more attention, inform more effectively and motivate action.

About Regional Supply

Regional Supply specializes in wholesale supply to screen printers, large format digital printers, electric and vinyl sign makers and installers, and a wide variety of plastics users. We carry over 10,000 items for your business from vinyl, inks and neon, to plastic sheets, transformers, screens and lamps. We take pride in keeping our customers up to date on the latest technology and knowledge the industry with hands-on educational classes on many different subjects and products. Founded in 1946, we value relationships and don’t just sell products--we take care of our customers through technical support, daily delivery and a personal sales staff. To quote our founder Art Mendenhall, “We are in business to solve peoples’ problems."

Learn more by visiting www.regionalsupply.com, emailing us at support@regionalsupply.com, or giving us a call at (800)-365-8920.

