As We Enter "The Most Dangerous Time Of The Year", A Solution To Prescription Opioid Overdose May Be In Sight
Lynn Kirkpatrick, Ensysce CEO
Ensysce Biosciences Announces Successful Completion of Its Clinical Portion of Overdose Protection Trial
Ensysce (NASDAQ:ENSC)
Ensysce Biosciences has cleared another hurdle along the way toward developing the first solution to prescription oxycodone overdose with PF614-MPAR.”SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the CDC, the most dangerous time of the year for drug-and-alcohol-abuse-related deaths is between December and March (https://drugabuse.com/featured/holiday-highs-and-lows/). Today, Lynn Kirkpatrick, CEO of Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENSC, OTC: ENSCW), announced that a solution to the crisis is one step closer to actuality with the successful completion of the clinical portion of the company’s study PF614-MPAR-101-Part A.
Said Kirkpatrick, “Ensysce Biosciences has cleared another hurdle along the way toward developing the first solution to prescription oxycodone overdose with PF614-MPAR.”
PF614 utilizes Ensysce’s novel, bi-level drug delivery protocol consisting of TAAP™ and MPAR™ chemistry. TAAP™, or Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection, provides tamper-resistant prodrug properties because the opioid only becomes active when exposed to trypsin in the gut. TAAP™ can be combined with another Ensysce agent, called MPAR™, or Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance, to add a second layer of protection where the release actually shuts down when too many pills are swallowed, preventing abuse and overdose. PF614-MPAR is the first platform designed to prevent all four common methods of abuse –chewing, inhaling, injecting, and oral overdose.
According to Dr. Jeffrey Gudin, MD, an internationally renown expert on analgesia, “I am very optimistic about the data Ensysce has collected so far and look forward to seeing additional data for PF614-MPAR in new year. Successful outcomes would result in a groundbreaking product for clinical practice”.
Kirkpatrick says, “Abuse and overdose with prescription opioids and other prescription drugs is a societal crisis. We believe we are on the cusp of a completely new paradigm for delivery of prescription medicines, one with the potential to provide improved therapeutic outcomes and happier holidays for millions around the world.”
About Ensysce Biosciences
Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENSC, OTC: ENSCW), San Diego, CA is a clinical-stage biotech company using its proprietary technology platforms to develop safer prescription drugs. Leveraging its Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP™) and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR™) platforms, the Company is in the process of developing a new class of powerful, tamper-proof opioids that prevent both drug abuse and overdoses. Ensysce’s products are anticipated to provide safer options to treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse, reducing the human and economic cost. The platforms are covered by an extensive worldwide intellectual property portfolio for a wide array of prescription drug compositions. For more information, please visit www.ensysce.com.
