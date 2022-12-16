Mountain Peaks Family Practice Earns High Marks from Patients

Mountain Peaks’ skilled team of professionals focuses on a variety of concerns from family medicine, to women’s health, and even mental health concerns.

OREM, UTAH, USA, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mountain Peaks’ skilled team of professionals focuses on a variety of concerns from family medicine to women’s health, and even mental health concerns. Practitioners at Mountain Peaks understand the importance of professional training in assisting with healthcare needs.

Here is a quick introduction to each member of the Mountain Peaks team and his/her respective areas of focus:

- Dr. Robert Durrans, MD - Sports Medicine, Adult Medicine, Wellness Care, and Mental Health.

- Lisa Hall, Nurse Practitioner - Women’s health, neurology, and mood disorders and working with patients over the long term to reach their health goals.

- Chelsea Marshall, Physician’s Assistant - Dermatology, abdominal pain, gallbladders, hernias, and all things related to bowel, Women’s Health, and Pediatric patients.

S., a recent patient of Mountain Peaks said the following in his 5-star review, “Everyone who works there treats you like your family. They are cheerful and always kind. I’ve never had to wait more than 10-15 minutes. I see Lisa Hall the nurse practitioner. She has helped me more than any other doctor I’ve ever been to. I have many uncommon health challenges, yet she has been knowledgeable about everyone. She has referred me to many specialists, who are exceptional. I’ve been going there since I moved to Utah 3 1/2 years ago. I would recommend this practice to anyone and everyone!”

Phyllis H. said, “Bruce and I and our children were among Dr. Durrans’ first patients when he took over our former doctor’s practice back in the 1990’s. We have been with him through his move to Orem and establishment of Mountain Peaks Family Practice and will stay patients there for as long as we are able. I have never waited more than a few minutes for an appointment and I love going where they know me and care about me. I highly recommend them to everyone.”

McKell P. said, “I love having Lisa Hall as my PCP. I have had her be my doctor for over 10 years. The staff at Mountain Peaks Family Practice are always incredibly kind, and helpful. Alondra is always attentive, kind, professional, and always helps me in a timely manner. If you’re looking for a new PCP I’d definitely recommend them!”

“My team and I work together to keep your family healthy and happy. We appreciate the support we receive from our patients year after year,” said Dr. Durrans, founding physician at Mountain Peaks. “You always bring a smile to our faces, even when we know you are not feeling your best. We understand the importance of having a team of professionally trained doctors to care for you and your family. Between us, we have decades of combined experience."

About Mountain Peaks Family Practice

Mountain Peaks Family Practice has been servicing Utah Valley patients for many years. Since our beginnings, we have grown to be an amazing family practice today. We offer a variety of services to ensure that you and your family are properly cared for. Our services span all ages and a wide range of medical needs. We are the simple solution for families.

We understand the importance of having a team of professionally trained doctors, nurses, and staff to care for you and your family. Learn more about our personable and professional team members who look forward to assisting you with all of your healthcare needs. Next time you're in need of medical help, or even just a yearly physical, stop by our office at 501 East 770 North, Orem, UT or give us a call 801-724-9840.

To find out more about the services we offer and the doctors on staff, please visit http://mountainpeaksfamilypractice.com.

