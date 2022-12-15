Be Vocal - Actual SEO Media, Inc. Voices Why Voice Search Shouldn't Be Forgotten

Voice search is possible through smart home devices, along with mobile devices, such as the Google Assistant or Siri. Actual SEO Media, Inc. It may take a few tries before find a strategy that works for voice search.

Voice search is becoming more prevalent with the advance of technology. Businesses should tap into the potential audience that this could wield.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Humans are social creatures, and as a whole, everyone talks a lot. That's why businesses like Google and Amazon decided to use that aspect. Voice search technology has been around for some time, but it has been gaining popularity in recent years as it has become more accurate and convenient. Although everyone knows about it, not everyone uses it. And on that point, not every business realizes what opportunities they're missing by forgetting about voice search. Actual SEO Media, Inc. voices reasons why taking advantage of this technology has its benefits.



What is Voice Search Technology?

Voice search is a technology that allows users to perform searches by speaking commands into a device, such as a smartphone, tablet, or computer. It is especially useful when searching for information on the internet since it eliminates the need to type out queries.

Most voice search technology uses natural language processing (NLP) to understand spoken queries and provide relevant results. With how far this technology has advanced, most devices can now recognize different accents, dialects, and languages. It can even account for speaking errors and other language idiosyncrasies.

This new way of searching online can be used to search for information, find local businesses, control smart home devices, and much more. It's becoming increasingly popular among consumers since it's faster and easier than traditional text-based search engines.

As the popularity of voice-activated home devices, such as the Amazon Echo or Google Nest, rises, so does the reliance on voice search technology. That's why businesses should take advantage of voice search technology to increase their visibility and reach more potential customers. Optimizing content for voice searches requires creating content that is concise, accurate, and easy to understand.

Voice search is an evolving technology that will continue to grow, both technologically and in popularity. Businesses should stay ahead of the curb by optimizing their content for voice search and taking advantage of this powerful tool.



Ways to Optimize a Website for Voice Searches

The most important point to remember when optimizing a website for voice search is that queries from users will be inherently different that what they would type in a search bar. That's because they will speak with the voice assistants in a conversational tone, like speaking to a friend or coworker. Their queries will naturally be longer or be a question. Actual SEO Media, Inc. has five basic reminders when adjusting a website's optimization to include voice searches.

- Use Natural Language – When optimizing a website for voice search, make sure to use natural language more often. For example, when writing content, use questions and phrases that people would typically use when speaking, such as "What is the best..." or "Where can I find..." This will help the website appear more appealing to those listening to the results.

- Optimize for Long-Tail Keywords – As mentioned before, voice searches tend to be longer and more specific than text searches, so businesses should focus more on long-tailed keywords when optimizing for them. Try to think of the likely questions someone might ask when searching for the business's website and include those phrases in the relevant content.

- Include Structured Data – Structured data is another way of providing search engines with information about a website in an organized format. This makes it easier for search engines to understand and index the website for voice searches. Having structured data, like schema markup, on the website will make it easier for the website to appear in voice searches.

- Provide Short, Concise Answers – People using voice search often look for quick, easy answers to their questions. If it's not an immediate answer, they're probably going to pass on it. Make sure the content on the website provides concise answers to the questions people may ask. This will help it appear more prominently in the voice search results.

- Optimize for Local Search – Most people using voice search are also probably looking for nearby businesses or services. For example, they may be driving and need to make an errand somewhere but don't want to take their hands off the steering wheel, so they use voice search instead. Make sure to optimize the website for local search by including geographical information in the content. It also doesn't hurt to ensure that the website has the current address and contact information.

Although most people still prefer to search the traditional way, more people rely on voice search. Simple tasks such as setting a timer or checking the calendar can be done via voice search. As more people rely on voice searches, they will use them to search the internet. Businesses can take advantage of this by optimizing their websites for voice searches beforehand. Most of these tactics won't get in the way of already existing SEO strategies, so it's just a matter of accommodating some extra steps to ensure that voice searches don't fall through the net.

