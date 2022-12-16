For Paver Patio Installation in Anna Arundel, Homeowners Choose Maryland Decking
Maryland Decking is a licensed deck builder specializing in patio, pool deck, retaining wall, fireplace, and outdoor kitchen construction and installation.
I'm THRILLED with my deck and patio! From start to finish, the team was extremely responsive and had a strong commitment to customer service!”GLEN BURNIE, MD, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A professionally built designer paver patio on a residential property can enhance the curb appeal and property's value. That's why many Maryland homeowners are investing in outdoor construction, ranging from stone patios and decks to fireplaces and outdoor kitchens. Besides adding beauty and texture to a backyard or front yard, these constructions also provide a stunning appeal and a place to host summer outdoor parties. But given the masonry work and complexity of paver patio construction, choosing an experienced contractor is essential. Finding a deck builder who can transform a dream project into reality can be challenging in some localities, like Anne Arundel, Howard, and Baltimore County. However, with experience designing and building pool decks, garden paths, and other outdoor spaces, Maryland Decking can be a good option for homeowners in these counties in Maryland.
— Heather S.
A paver patio or stone steps are often an excellent alternative to a concrete sidewalk. These house additions provide a classic touch to modern buildings and offer a perfect spot to hold barbeque or social gatherings. For example, an appealing set of stone steps can enhance the appearance, increase the outdoor living space, and adds value to a property. Besides these, there are several benefits of laying interlocking paving stones on house exteriors. According to experts at Maryland Decking, an interlocking stone patio is more resilient to weather changes, movements, and environmental factors than those built with concrete. The reason for this resilience is the spaces between each stone. As a result, they can expand, compress, and absorb any pressure and external effects without cracking or damaging.
A stone paver patio construction is also a good option for environment-conscious people. The gaps between the stones provide resilience to paver patio construction and channel the water underground after a rainstorm. In contrast, concrete driveways or outdoor construction runs off excess water to sewers. As a result, many homeowners in Anne Arundel, Howard, and other counties in Maryland are choosing paver step designs for constructing their driveways, pool steps, decorative pillars, and other outdoor additions. In addition, a few contractors have responded with eco-friendly stone patios and hardscaping to fulfill the demand of customers looking for outdoor construction with minimal environmental impact. One such company is Maryland Decking, a highly-rated masonry contractor for building outdoor kitchens, fireplaces, and paver patios.
About Maryland Decking
Maryland Decking is a licensed and experienced home improvement contractor specializing in stone masonry and construction for residential properties. The business has received high ratings for its professional and customer-centric approach to deck, patio, and fence installation in Anne Arundel County and surrounding areas. It offers a wide variety of home remodeling options, such as natural veneer and stone construction, as well as paver patio and fireplace installation.
