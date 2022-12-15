‘Tis The Season for Road Trips
Whether you plan to drive across the Valley or head to the high country, your Neighborhood Auto Repair Professionals (NARPRO) offers ways to ensure a safe ride.PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With falling gas prices come rising expectations for holiday travel. Between December 23 and January 2, AAA estimates 102 million Americans will drive at least 50 miles away from home—that’s 2 million more than last year.
Check lights
· Be sure other drivers can see your headlights, taillights, brake lights and turn signals.
Check wipers
· They’ve likely had a strong workout already this season and you want to make sure you can clearly see heavier traffic on longer trips. And, don’t forget the solvent.
Check battery
· The average lifespan of a car battery in Arizona is less than three years. Just because it survived the summer doesn’t mean it’ll last through your holiday road trips. A NARPRO mechanic can perform a professional examination.
Check tires
· As the temps drop, your tire pressure light is more likely to come on. For every 10 -degree drop in temperature, tire pressure drops about 1 psi.
· Research by the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) has found that tires age faster in warmer climates. Cracks, bulging and worn tread can lead to big problems.
· NARPRO can help determine how old your tires are and how to be sure you’re buying the ‘freshest’ tires.
Check filters
· Besides affecting airflow and quality in your car, dirty filters can also hurt fuel efficiency and overall performance.
If you’re heading to the high country:
Test your cold weather gear
· Are your chains in good shape? How’s the air in your spare? Got fresh batteries in the flashlight?
· If you have four-wheel drive that wasn’t used during the summer, make sure the system engages and disengages easily and that all the drivers in your house know how and when to activate the system.
Get the right antifreeze mix
· To prevent freezing, you need the correct antifreeze (coolant) with distilled (not tap) water. Antifreeze can be purchased premixed or concentrated.
· An inexpensive antifreeze tester at an auto parts store will help you determine if the mixture is correct and your Neighborhood Auto Repair Professionals (NARPRO) can test your coolant level of protection, pH balance and electrolysis. They can also properly dispose of antifreeze, which cannot be poured down a drain.
Eyes on the tank
· Be sure to keep the gas tank as full as possible to prevent the gas lines from freezing.
Be smart about stopping
· If you have car trouble, avoid stopping in or near travel lanes.
· Aim for an area where the vehicle can be safely removed.
· If your car can’t be moved, raise the front hood and turn on hazard lights.
An emergency kit for your trunk should include:
· Blanket, boots, gloves and extra clothing
· Mobile phone, charging cable and back-up power pack.
· Extra water and food, including hard candies
· Ice scraper and small shovel
· Flashlight with fresh batteries
· Windshield wipers and washer fluid
· Flares and/or reflectors
· Jumper cables
· Tire chains
· Tire gauge, spare tire and tire-changing equipment
· First aid kit
· A bag of abrasive material such as sand, salt or non-clumping kitty litter, which can provide additional traction if tires get stuck in snow.
Homeade defroster
If you’re travel forecast includes wintry weather, consider carrying a homemade solution in your vehicle. Mix one-third part water and two-thirds part isopropyl or rubbing alcohol and pour into a spray bottle. The solution can be sprayed on the windshield to quickly clear it and even on car handles if they’re frozen shut. Isopropyl alcohol doesn’t freeze until it’s 128 degrees below zero Fahrenheit ( -128 degrees).
