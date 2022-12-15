A Mother's Triumph: Diane Abernathy
Raising victory over mental illness and widowhood.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diane Abernathy is a woman of strong faith. For her, life felt like a never-ending test.
In the year 2022, she published a book called "Present Suffering, Future Glory." This book basically tells the story of her life.
The book begins with Diane's description of how she met her husband, who had been a friend for many years. At that time, she was working as a nurse at a psychiatric hospital when they first met. They dated for several years before getting married in 1991.
Then they had a child together named James. Diane’s life seemed like it was straight out of a fairytale. But fairy tales don't exist in real life. In 1995, their son James was playing in the neighbor’s pool when he dove into a shallow part, broke his neck, and became permanently paralyzed.
The author also shared that she was battling a mental illness called borderline personality disorder. As if all that wasn’t enough, in May of 2017, her husband Larry was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and eventually passed away from complications from the disease. So Diane spent years raising her son, James as his primary caregiver.
This is a book about hope. It is the story of a woman who faced insurmountable odds and was able to overcome them. But it is also the story of how her faith and her love for her Lord sustain her through the toughest times.
Looking for a book that will resonate with anyone who has ever faced tragedy, loss, or hardship? Get ready to experience a series of emotions brought by Diane S. Abernathy available on Amazon.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other