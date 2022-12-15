Submit Release
Led By Faith

Present Suffering, Future Glory

See how faith works through hard times.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An unfiltered story about a mother’s love powered by faith.

Diane S. Abernathy published the book “Present Suffering, Future Glory” on March 21, 2022. The book talks about her love and determination for her son, James.

Through tough times, as a mother, a wife, and a woman, Diane had to make tough choices. But she made the best ones. Her determination carried her and her son through life with unwavering love and faith, refusing to accept any apologies from life.

When Larry, Diane's husband, passed away due to health complications, this left Diane to care for their son James all by herself. Diane understood that she needed to remain strong despite the overwhelming loss and anguish she was experiencing.

She was determined to give her son the best life possible and to make sure that he never forgot about his father. She did everything she could to preserve Larry’s memory, such as telling James stories about his father.

Finally, the not-so-secret weapon that kept her going was her faith—the main thing that encouraged her during the most difficult moments of every challenge.

When it comes to protecting and providing for her son while struggling with her borderline personality disorder, Diane Abernathy shows that nothing is impossible. This is an excellent read that will bring tears and hope afterward.

Take the journey to see how hard one mother fights for her and her son's lives. Grab a copy now, available on Amazon and other leading digital bookstores.


