V-COMM Senior Engineer Earns iBwave Public Safety Certification

Stephanie Koles, a Senior Radio Frequency Engineer for Edison, NJ-based V-COMM, recently earned iBwave Public Safety Certification.

EDISON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- V-COMM LLC, a leading RF Engineering firm, announced today that Senior Radio Frequency (RF) Engineer Stephanie Koles has earned the iBwave Public Safety certification for 2022-23.

To earn the certification, Koles demonstrated a mastery of in-building wireless design and iBwave Public Safety for public safety projects. Achieving this prestigious certification enables V-COMM to maximize performance using best practices in network design based on the specific requirements for mission-critical applications.

“V-COMM encourages our engineering staff to pursue advanced certifications like this to enhance the services we deliver, especially in the public safety field where network performance is critical,” said Dominic Villecco, President of V-COMM. “We congratulate Stephanie on completing a very valuable program.”

In her role at V-COMM, Koles focuses on public safety and commercial iDAS, oDAS, and DRAN design, construction supervision, and commissioning and troubleshooting RF designs.

“iBwave’s Public Safety solution is the industry standard for designing reliable public-safety networks,” said Koles. “The certification provides techniques to save time and money in the deployment and permitting processes with building owners and agencies having jurisdiction (AHJ).”

She joined V-Comm in August of 2019 after a 13-year career with Verizon Wireless. In addition to her iBwave Public Safety Certification, Koles possesses the JMA Teko DAS Commissioning Certification and FCC General Radiotelephone Operator License – PG. She studied Electronics Engineering Technology at Middlesex College, Morris County College, and Union College.

V-COMM is a leading provider of integrated network engineering, radio frequency engineering, and business services, with offices in Edison and Somers Point, NJ, and Exton, PA. V-COMM delivers the needed expertise and cost-effective solutions to governmental agencies and wireless operators. V-COMM also provides design and design/build services for In-building, In-tunnel, and other wireless telecommunications networks. For more information, call 1-800-930-4307 or visit www.vcomm-eng.com.

