Actual SEO Media, Inc. Gives Hope on Boosting SEO During a Recession

HOUSTON , TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Businesses do whatever they can to cut back and save money whenever the economy is down. It is just good business practice; sometimes, budgets and employees take the brunt of these cutbacks. What does that mean for a company's advertising? Does that mean people should cut back on their SEO budget? After all, consumers are going to be more choosy about where they spend their money and how much. Actual SEO Media, Inc. can share a few insights on how a recession can affect SEO and how to turn economic downtime into a company's advantage.



What is a Recession?



A recession is defined as a substantial reduction in business and trade activity. A recession can last for a few months, or it can last for several years. The Great Depression is marked as one of the most notorious economic disasters in American history. Over twelve million people were unemployed during this time. People were without jobs, homes, and even food.

While America hasn't seen anything like the Great Depression since then, it has had its fair share of economic ups and downs. The recession in 2020 is said to be one of the worst since the Great Depression.

What does this mean for businesses? Believe it or not, there is a way to help prepare for a recession period and still maintain good SEO. In fact, there is even a possibility to boost it.



Boosting SEO



When sales go down, the natural response is for businesses to start cutting budgets down anywhere they can. Many companies will start cutting out their advertising budget. It makes sense not to advertise when consumers are looking to spend less money on anything except basic needs. Except, a recession would be the perfect time to start honing in on SEO.

Consumers are going to be a lot pickier about where and when they spend their money. Therefore, companies need to take advantage of targeting consumers who are looking for a deal. People will always spend money no matter how bad the economy is. It is all just a matter of when, where, and how much. If someone sees a bowl that is half the price it used to be during a recession, someone is going to buy it.

Cutting SEO budgets is the last thing a company wants to do during a recession. Cutting advertising budgets will only hurt a company more than anything. A recession may take several years to come back, but it always comes back up again. Therefore, companies that don't continue to focus on SEO during a recession will only get lost in the sea of thousands of other businesses once things come back up again.

Businesses need to anticipate when a recession is about to happen. That way, they can start preparing and planning on how to stretch their marketing budget to the fullest.

Brands should prioritize their existing customer base and figure out how their customers adjust their spending. For example, customers will look for any discounts and deals companies offer. Brands will want to use keywords that are targeted toward "budget," "affordable," and "specials."

Another angle to use would be finding the competitor's weakness. A recession will often show a company's biggest weaknesses. This can seem pretty ruthless, but that is the world of business.



SEO is More Successful During a Recession



Well, maybe not more successful, but it is more successful than one would think during a recession. First, a recession gives small businesses a chance to rise to the top. Because SEO is so flexible, it allows businesses to focus on more on-tail keywords to find localized or specific target audiences.

SEO can still be incredibly budget-friendly during a recession because companies can use free outlets such as social media. When people have downtime, they spend more time on their phones and computers. Often times they are scrolling through their feeds. Therefore, there will be a better chance that audiences will see businesses.

Companies can save even more money on their SEO budget because there is no need for a physical location. One of the biggest expenditures for businesses is location and structures like office buildings. However, with SEO, there is no need to have someone in the company building. SEO can literally be completed anywhere so long as there is power and an internet connection.

In conclusion, SEO should be one of the last things companies should cut out during a recession because all the work being put in during the recession will prove to be extremely beneficial and profitable when the recession ends.

