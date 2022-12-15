Ambulance Services Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 55.5 Billion by 2028, Globally, at 8.58% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Ambulance Services Market.

/EIN News/ -- Jersey City, New Jersey, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, “ Ambulance Services Market ” By Mode of Transport (Ground Ambulance Services, Air Ambulance Services), By Emergency Services (Emergency Services, Non-Emergency Services), By Equipment (Basic Life Support (BLS) Ambulance Services, Advance Life Support (ALS) Ambulance Services), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Ambulance Services Market size was valued at USD 28.7 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 55.5 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.58% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Ambulance Services Market Overview

Emergency medical services and paramedic services are other names for ambulance services. Emergency medical care is provided by ambulance services for illnesses and injuries. Typically, these services are offered outside of hospitals through transportation and direct care. Specialized vehicles are used to transport these medical services by land, air, and water to the needed locations. The ambulance, non-emergency surface ambulance, emergency air ambulance, emergency surface ambulance, non-emergency air ambulance, and other services are all considered to be part of ambulance services.

In the upcoming years, the global ambulance services market is anticipated to increase as a result of an aging population, escalating chronic illness prevalence, including diabetes and cancer, and complicated medical demands. Moreover, the market is anticipated to develop in the approaching years because of the rise in traffic accidents, as well as difficulties related to alcohol and mental health.

Additionally, it is anticipated that the Ambulance Services Market would be driven throughout the anticipated period due to favorable reimbursement policies and increased medical tourism. There are certain limitations and difficulties that may prevent the market from expanding.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The “Global Ambulance Services Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The “Global Ambulance Services Market” study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Envision Healthcare Corporation, Falck Holding A/S, Acadian Ambulance Service, Inc., Ziqitza Health Care Limited, Medivic Aviation, London Ambulance Service NHS Trust, America Ambulance Services, Inc., BVG India Ltd., Air Methods Corporation, and Air Medical Group Holdings, Inc.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Ambulance Services Market into Mode of Transport, Emergency Services, Equipment, and Geography.

Ambulance Services Market, by Mode of Transport Ground Ambulance Services Air Ambulance Services Water Ambulance Services

Ambulance Services Market, by Emergency Services Emergency Services Non–Emergency Services

Ambulance Services Market, by Equipment Basic Life Support (BLS) Ambulance Services Advanced Life Support (ALS) Ambulance Services

Ambulance Services Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



