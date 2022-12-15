Submit Release
Cartier Resources Grants Stock Options

/EIN News/ -- VAL-D’OR, Quebec, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartier Resources Inc. (the “Company”) announces that the Board of Directors granted, on December 15, 2022, a total of 2,400,000 stock options to directors and officers and to one employee of the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the Company’s stock option plan, each option entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.085 per share until no later than December 14, 2027.


Contact:
Philippe Cloutier
President and CEO
Cartier Resources Inc.
Telephone: (819) 874-1331
Toll free: 877 874-1331
Fax: (819) 874-3113

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.


