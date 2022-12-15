VillageMD Welcomes Conroe-Willis Family Medicine and Continues Expansion in the Houston Area

Dr. Jeremy Laningham, Dr. Jason Laningham, Dr. John Morrow and Dr. Simi Koshy and the Experienced Care Team Join Fast-Growing Primary Care Practice, Village Medical

VillageMD announced today it acquired Conroe-Willis Family Medicine, which provides full-service, quality care and preventative care including for seniors. Twin brothers, Dr. Jeremy Laningham and Dr. Jason Laningham, founded Conroe-Willis Family Medicine in 2014, and are lifelong residents of Conroe, Texas. Dr. Morrow and Dr. Koshy joined their practice in 2019.

More than 14,000 patients will be able to take advantage of Village Medical's high-tech, high-touch services including its state-of-the-art technology and the Village Medical app. The patients will continue to build trusting relationships with the 12 experienced physicians and advanced practice providers (APPs) of Conroe-Willis Family Medicine.

"Both the Laningham brothers and their practice have established a strong reputation of providing quality care and improved access in their community," said Clive Fields, cofounder and chief medical officer of VillageMD, who also practiced primary care in Houston for more than 30 years. "We're thrilled they will join Village Medical and will offer their quality care and services to even more patients."

Village Medical offers a comprehensive suite of primary care services including preventative care, treatment for illness and injury, and management of chronic conditions such as diabetes, congestive heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and kidney disease. Houston-area patients can learn more about the services here.

"We're looking forward to sharing the benefits of Village Medical with our longtime patients. We share the same values and mission of Village Medical in offering high-quality, comprehensive care for our patients while maintaining ongoing, trusting relationships," said Drs. Jason and Jeremy Laningham.

Village Medical patients have access to same-day appointments and virtual health visits with a Village Medical provider. Additionally, Village Medical patients will be able to take advantage of Village Medical at Home, which provides in-home primary care visits with experienced primary care providers. Village Medical patients also benefit from VillageMD's patent-pending docOS® operating platform, which helps care teams identify and close gaps in care and helps patients be better informed about their health and care.

About VillageMD

VillageMD is committed to offering high-quality, accessible primary care options for communities across the country through Village Medical. VillageMD partners with physicians to provide the tools, technology, operations, staffing support and industry relationships to deliver high-quality clinical care and better patient outcomes, while reducing the total cost of care. The Village Medical brand provides value-based primary care for patients at traditional free-standing practices, Village Medical at Walgreens practices, at home and via virtual visits. VillageMD and Village Medical have grown to 22 markets and are responsible for more than 1.6 million patients. To learn more, please visit www.villageMD.com.

