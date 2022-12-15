Actual SEO Media, Inc. Shares a Bit of Wisdom on Online Reputation Management

There are multiple points to ensuring a website has good SEO. Only focusing on one aspect will only help in the short term. Companies will be able to maintain better brand reputation when they keep stay ahead of issues online. Sometimes, having brad reviews will let people know that a company is legitimate and not paying for good reviews.

Actual SEO Media, Inc talks about the importance of maintaining a good online reputation and how to monitor it.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maintaining good search engine optimization practices and high-quality content is great, but there is more to SEO than a great website. Today, maintaining a good online reputation is extremely important. People want to know they are buying from an honest and ethical company. If someone looks up a brand and the first thing that pops up are negative headlines and feedback, it could greatly affect a company's well-being.

While no one is perfect and everyone makes mistakes, it is imperative that businesses maintain good control over their reputation online. Actual SEO Media, Inc has a bit of wisdom to share about maintaining good online reputation management.



What is Online Reputation Management



Online Reputation Management, or ORM, is maintaining positive light on a brand. Today, a brand's reputation is incredibly important. If consumers do not like what a company is doing, they will likely not give that company their money.

Consumers have done a lot of shopping online, especially since 2020. They also do a lot of research about companies before they purchase from them. They often look into reviews and ethics of a company. Consumers want to shop from companies that align with their priorities and ethics. People are incredibly good at detecting fake or disingenuous companies, and they won't hesitate to call them out on it.

If customers are unhappy with a company, they are quick to spread the word. It will not take long for a brand's reputation to start plummeting due to bad press. The real kicker is that because online data never truly go away, the bad press never disappears. The only thing someone can do is stay ahead of issues and try to reverse any damage that has been done before it gets out of control.



Don't Focus on Every Piece of Media



There are a lot of different outlets for customers to bash a company, and it is difficult to keep up with them all. Companies should choose the most important areas to help maintain their reputation.

Businesses need to track the following types of media:

-Owned media

-Paid media

-Earned Media

-Shared media

Owned media is going to include any employee and customer testimonials. It also includes any content created by the business, such as live streams, videos, webinars, etc. Paid media is any media that involves paying an external source. These could include sponsored videos, PPC ads, display ads, etc. Earned media are reports, reblogs, reviews, recommendations, or PRs. This type of media could also include media that was featured on other sites. Shared media would be collaborated media by two or more different brands.



Stay Ahead of The Problem



Keeping up with online reputations makes it much easier to maintain damage control. Many businesses make the mistake of letting an issue get too out of control before they do anything about it. Business owners may think that if they leave the issue alone, it will go away. This may be the case for some issues. Sometimes it is important to let the emotions of angry consumers die down. However, allowing an issue to go on for too long can have consequences. Sometimes the issue erupts like wildfire, and that reputation can last. Reversing a bad reputation is nearly impossible online because online content never disappears for good. Just because something is deleted does not mean it disappears from the net. Therefore, companies need to know about issues before they get too out of hand. Then they can decide whether they need to let something go or if they need to do damage control.



A Bit of Bad Press Could Truly Be Good Press



It is going to be impossible to find every shred of bad press and negative feedback. Besides, a bit of negative feedback is not always a bad thing. Sometimes, if there is no negative feedback towards a company, people often think that all those good reviews are fake. As much as people strive for perfection, no one actually wants perfection because it comes across as fake.



There is No Such Thing as Perfect



The most important thing to remember about online reputation management is understanding the customer and what they are actually saying about the company. Sometimes, people complain just for the sake of complaining. It is just part of the human condition to complain when people do not get their way. Everyone has done it, and there is really nothing anyone can do about this type of feedback. There will always be unhappy customers who feel cheated out of their time and money. A few one-star reviews will always say a particular brand did not accommodate them well enough.

The only thing a business can do about this type of feedback is do the best they can. If the company did actually drop the ball, then the company should do what it can to make it right. However, the bigger the company, the more people it will have to try to accommodate.

Bad press should be taken case by case. Otherwise, business owners can drive themselves crazy trying to right every single wrong. It is impossible for individuals to do this on their own in their own lives. Imagine how difficult it would be to do for an entire company.

