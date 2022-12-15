Author Diane S. Abernathy narrates the toughest times of her life and how she survived
A real-life story of Author Diane S. Abernathy and how the paralysis of her son changed their livesTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There’s nothing stronger and more real than a mother’s love for her children. What happens when one accident changes the lives of a whole family? A tragedy that a mother would never wish on their children? Diane S. Abernathy pens an authentic and raw retelling of her personal life story.
James Abernathy, the son of Larry and Diane Abernathy, caught himself in a tragic moment. On the night of August 12, 1995, James was playing with his neighbors by their pool. A fun evening turned into tragedy as he dove into the swimming pool and broke his neck. This resulted in James’ permanent paralysis from his shoulders down.
Author Diane S. Abernathy personally shares the challenges she’s faced and the sacrifices she's made as James’ mother. James’ condition caused unexplainable pain to his mother to the point that Diane S. Abernathy also starts struggling with a borderline personality disorder. With all of the hardships swallowing her, she attempted suicide in May 2017. However, she survives and authors an inspiring book that is peppered with encouragement for anyone who stumbles upon it.
An Amazon reader, Kyle Satterthwaite, recommends this book, as he says “Enjoyed this book very much. About love for your family, perseverance. Never take anything for granted. I was in tears at the end, for me it makes it a good book. Must read.”
A story of the pain, hope, and faith of a mother. Present Suffering, Future Glory is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other leading digital book platforms, both in paperback and hardcover. For more information, visit https://www.dianesabernathy.us/.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other