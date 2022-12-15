AN UNFORESEEABLE MEMOIR
Author Diane S. Abernathy shares tragic moments in her lifeTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Forrest Gump would say, life is a box full of chocolates. No one ever knows what will happen. This saying is true for Diane Abernathy, author of Present Suffering, Future Glory. Simultaneous and unprecedented events happened in her life, yet she still managed to go on and live her life.
In a fascinating book review from Amazon, Jennifer Natchus shares, "Ms. Abernathy was very candid and honest in her self-published journal of her journey through life. It is a must read for any person who is a caregiver - you are not alone. It is not easy…I hope that the remainder of Ms. Abernathy's life is free from struggle and she experiences the joys that she may have missed in her earlier days. "
Diane Abernathy has always loved writing. She has written articles, newsletters, editor letters, etc., but this is her first ever book. This book about her life-changing experiences is a game-changer for everyone suffering from loss. Diane is one living example that even though life gave her lemons, she certainly made lemonade out of them.
Grab a copy of this inspiring true story, Present Suffering, Future Glory, by Diane S. Abernathy. It is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and all leading online bookstores. To know more information about the book and the author, check out https://www.dianesabernathy.us/.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other