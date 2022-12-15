David Phillips to Join Environics Analytics as Chief Product Officer

/EIN News/ --



Pictured above: David Phillips, Chief Product Officer at Environics Analytics

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are thrilled to announce that David Phillips will be joining Environics Analytics (EA) as Chief Product Officer (CPO) in January 2023. Based in Toronto, Canada, David is the latest member of EA’s growing leadership team, where he will provide strategic leadership to our product-focused teams, including Product Management, Data Development, Software Development and Client Services.

“David’s experience in market research, product development and media measurement will ensure EA’s emerging solutions are consistently aligned with our strategy to help clients move from insights to activation,” said Jan Kestle, EA President. “David’s innovative vision and deep industry expertise will further strengthen our mission to make big data relevant and usable for organizations across Canada and beyond.”

“I’m incredibly excited to be joining Jan and the exceptional team at Environics Analytics,” said Phillips. “I’ve been an admirer of the company for many years, and I can’t wait to help drive the company forward.”

David has been a senior executive for over two decades, recently serving as President and COO for NLogic (formerly BBM Analytics), turning it into a client-focused, innovative and profitable data-driven company. He is well-versed in data and analytics with extensive experience in data, market research and software development, focusing on the broadcast and advertising industries.

David holds a Master of Arts from the University of Hull and is a regular speaker and participant in industry conferences and a long-standing member of several industry bodies, including CARF, BRC and an active representative of IAB Canada’s Big Data Committee.

For more information on Environics Analytics’ products and services, please contact:

Tania Leil O’Brien

Chief Marketing Officer

Tania.O’Brien@environicsanalytics.com

About Environics Analytics

Environics Analytics (EA) is the premier marketing and analytical services company in Canada, helping thousands of customers across every industry sector turn data and analytics into strategy, insights, and results. Established in 2003, we specialize in using best-in-class data, analytics expertise, and purpose-built software (including software-as-a-service platforms ENVISION and SPOTLIGHT) to address key challenges in areas such as consumer profiling and segmentation, multichannel media planning and execution, trade area analysis, merchandising strategies and site location decision-making. Environics Analytics is a Bell Canada company.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/be27b3cf-8d23-45ca-b17f-e706df4a2b1b