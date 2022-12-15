Media Excellence Awards Announces 15th Annual Finalists
Mobile Tech & Entertainment Leadership Line-Up for 2022
/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Media Excellence Award, the premier Global awards program that recognizes innovation & leadership announces its 2022 finalists.
The MEA’s goal is to provide a platform for companies from early-stage to global brands throughout the mobile ecosystem to be honored for their leadership, innovation, breakthrough technology and continued growth that plays an instrumental role in the evolution of mobile technology & entertainment across the globe.
15th Annual Media Excellence Award Finalists
Recipients for the top three premier awards will be announced by the MEA board and panel of industry judges directly in the following categories in January 2023.
- Humanitarian Award
- Social Awareness
- Leadership Award
Industry Star
- TextKiller
- Vodafone Turkey / 5G
- Orange 5G Lab
Best Start Up
- Linktree
- xFarm
- Kitche
Best Web3, Metaverse, NFTs & Beyond
- Susan Millers Stars - a NFT Collection
- Veritone, Inc.
- Axelar
- NFL OnePass
Best Mobile Payment, Bitcoin or Crypto
- Chain
- Digit
- SALT
- Dragonchain
Best User Experience
- Oura Ring
- Babbel
- Riskified
- ZILIO
Best Mobile Product
- RoboKiller
- Buderflys, Curiosity G2 Wireless Earbuds with Cable System
- Hiya
- Morphie Power Station, Go Rugged
Best Entertainment Related App
- Moonlight Phases
- Vodafone Turkey - Freezone TikTok Launch
- Vodafone Turkey / 5G
- Clubhouse
Best Original Content
- Vodafone Turkey / 5G
- Disney, My Disney Magic Guide
- Onlyfans
- Audioburst
- Snappr
Best Connected Daily Lifestyle
- HeadSpace
- Nuro
- Citymapper
- Sli
- Meditopia
Best Live Streaming
- Vodafone Turkey / 5G
- Smosh
- Loom
- Tonal
Best Utility /Productivity Apps
- Slate
- Adobe; Adobe Express
- RealWorld
- Wrapbook
Best Games & eSports
- Kabam for Disney Mirrorverse
- TinyTap
- GG. Bet
- Strafe
Best VR/AR
- Vodafone Turkey / 5G
- Scandit
- Cartoon Village
- Sketchfab
Best Podcast App
- Vodafone Turkey - VBU Podcast
- Pocketcast
- Podbean
- Listenapp
“The Media Excellence Awards has seen an overwhelming amount of new leadership come to market so we are proud to stand behind the companies and leaders who have strived to excel, innovate and pave the way to a new world of tech and entertainment. We look forward to giving industry leadership a platform to share how they are making a difference in the world,” stated Sarah Miller, CEO, Axis Entertainment and Founder, Media Excellence Award.
For More Information on the Media Excellence Awards:
info@mediaxawards.com
310.276.2220
ABOUT THE MEA’s:
The MEAs are recognized as one of the most influential award shows for mixed media, entertainment, and technology. Since we began, we've made it our goal to honor the innovation and leadership of these industries regardless of their strata, ranging from start-ups to international brands. Each year, our finalists represent the very best in multi-platform innovation, revolutionary entertainment, and technological breakthroughs happening all around the world. The MEAs do not just honor the companies behind these groundbreaking technologies. They celebrate the leaders of said companies, reminding the pivotal impact these individuals can have on the teams that are working tirelessly to improve and maintain the world we live in today. Be it a studio, brand, content provider, start-up, product, or something else entirely, it truly is an honor year after year to watch these rising stars launch and establish their places on the world stage as they rise to the top of their game.