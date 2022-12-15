Alberta government commits nearly $933 million to expand and modernize farmland irrigation infrastructure
EINPresswire.com/ -- Veripath Partners applauds the decision by the Alberta government to invest nearly $933 million for irrigation infrastructure in partnership with nine of 13 irrigation districts in the province. The announcement came on December 14th and is part of the government’s Economic Development in Rural Alberta Plan.
According to a 2021 study entitled “The Economic Value of Alberta’s Irrigation Districts” published by the Alberta Irrigation Districts Association, “irrigated land in Alberta within the 13 irrigation districts represents only 4.4% of the cultivated provincial land base, but annually contributes $5.4 billion to provincial GDP and $3.2 billion in labour income and supports about 46,000 full-time equivalent positions across the province.” (Source: Alberta Irrigation Districts Association, June 2021)
“As many Canadian industries face the headwinds of inflation, this significant investment in agricultural infrastructure is a good indication of the overall importance and health of the agricultural and farmland sectors in Alberta,” said Veripath Partners managing director Stephen Johnston.
Who is Veripath?
Veripath is a Canadian alternative investment firm focusing on farmland. Veripath believes that there are a number of factors that are supportive of the Canadian farmland investment premise, a few of which are highlighted below:
• Value: Canada has some of the most competitively priced farmland in the developed world – particularly on a productivity adjusted pricing basis.
• Diversification: Farmland exhibits low correlation to traditional stock/bond investments so can improve portfolio risk diversification.
• ESG: Western Canadian zero-till portfolios capture material amounts of carbon.
• Inflation Hedging: Farmland has historically had strong inflation/stagflation hedging capabilities and outperformed in real terms during periods of low real rates/high inflation.
• Demand: Farmland is a non-volatile way to capture the anticipated incremental demand coming from population growth and growing demands for food, feed, fuel and water globally.
Disclaimer: This document is for information only and is not intended to provide the basis of any credit or other evaluation, and does not constitute, nor should it be construed as, an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities of Veripath, the Funds or any other entity, nor shall any part of this document form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision in relation to any securities. No reliance should be placed on the completeness of the information contained in this document. This document is not intended to be a comprehensive review of all matters concerning Veripath. Prospective purchasers of this investment opportunity may be provided with formal offering documents and will need to be qualified for investment prior to making any investment. No person has been authorised to give any information or to make any representation not contained in such formal offering documents. No securities regulatory authority or regulator has assessed the merits of the proposed offering or reviewed any of the offering documents. This investment opportunity is speculative and involves a high degree of risk. There is a risk that any investment made will be lost entirely or in part. Only prospective investors who do not require immediate liquidity of their investment and who can afford the loss of their entire investment should consider this investment. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements (collectively, “forward-looking information“) within the meaning of applicable securities laws.
Veripath Farmland Funds
Veripath Farmland LP
