Orivet’s Thank You Contest Winners Announced

Animal DNA testing leader Orivet Genetic Pet Care has announced the winners of its first-ever Thank You Contest, which spotlighted pet shelters' essential work in caring for and rehoming pets in need.

Orivet Genetic Pet Care announced the winners of its Thank You Contest, which spotlighted pet shelters' essential work in caring for and rehoming pets in need.

So many incredible shelters work unnoticed daily to help homeless cats and dogs worldwide, and we’re proud to shine a light on some extremely worthy examples of dedication and love.” — Orivet founder and CEO Dr. Noam Pik

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA , December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Animal DNA testing leader Orivet Genetic Pet Care has announced the winners of its first-ever Thank You Contest, which spotlighted pet shelters' essential work in caring for and rehoming pets in need.

From October 5th to November 18th, over 1,500 animal shelters were entered into the contest for a chance to win the grand prize of a $1,000 Amazon gift card and a shout-out on Orivet’s website and social media platforms. The shelter with the most votes by November 18th won the grand prize, with subsequent prizes for second and third place.

The contest’s first-place winner is the Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA in Pine Grove, Pennsylvania. A no-kill shelter dedicated to protecting and promoting the welfare and humane treatment of all domestic animals, it provides food, shelter, and medical care for stray, abandoned, and neglected animals in Schuylkill County, PA.

In second place, winning a $500 Amazon gift card and basket, is Dorchester Paws, formerly known as Frances R. Willis SPCA. It is a nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of animals in Dorchester County, South Carolina. The only open-admission shelter in their area, the center has provided food, shelter, and medical care for abandoned animals since being founded in 1972.

In third place, winning a $250 Amazon gift card and basket, is PURRfect Partners, a non-profit cat adoption organization based in the Los Angeles South Bay area. Since 1998, the organization and its dedicated group of volunteers have worked to find homes for abandoned cats, as well as offering spaying and neutering services to reduce the number of abandoned cats in the area.

“We’re absolutely thrilled with the number of amazing animal centers and programs entered into Orivet’s Thank You Contest,” said Orivet founder and CEO Dr. Noam Pik. “So many incredible shelters work unnoticed daily to help homeless cats and dogs worldwide, and we’re proud to shine a light on some extremely worthy examples of dedication and love.”

Since 2010, Orivet has offered a range of genetic services to breeders, veterinarians, and pet owners, including the screening of genetic diseases, coat colors, traits, parentage confirmation, breed identification, and more. Genetic testing can be a valuable tool for shelters helping ensure that each animal can find their perfect home.

About Orivet Genetic Pet Care

Orivet Genetic Pet Care is a leading personalized-medicine organization offering innovative healthcare solutions for breeders, veterinarians, and pet owners. The organization was founded in 2010 on the premise that each pet is unique, with its own set of specific traits, behaviors, genetic health needs, and inherent risks. Orivet works with veterinarians, pet owners, and responsible pet breeders to provide practical, evidence-based platforms focused on identifying risk and improving clinical outcomes.

To learn more about Orivet, visit https://www.orivet.com.