Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,907 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,595 in the last 365 days.

Tenth Anniversary of Lao Civil Society Leader Sombath Somphone’s Disappearance

Ten years ago today, respected Lao civil society leader Sombath Somphone was abducted from a police checkpoint in Vientiane, Laos.  The United States remains deeply concerned over his fate, the lack of progress by the Government of Laos in resolving his disappearance, and holding those responsible for his abduction accountable.

On the tenth anniversary of his disappearance, we renew our call for the Lao Government to conduct a full, thorough, and transparent investigation into his abduction and disappearance.  We urge the Lao Government to take all actions possible to resolve this case for his family and the countless others in Laos and the international community who have been inspired by Sombath’s exemplary leadership and devotion to his country.

The United States is committed to advancing human rights and fundamental freedoms globally.  We will continue to raise Sombath’s disappearance, as well as concerns regarding individuals detained for exercising their human rights, with the government of Laos.

You just read:

Tenth Anniversary of Lao Civil Society Leader Sombath Somphone’s Disappearance

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.