Fibroid Fighters Hosts Instagram Live "Guys Let's Chat" on Dec. 28

Eugenia Buie welcomes Sydney Karr, from the Sickle Cell Thalassemia Patients Network and Pastor Gregory Griffen to talk about how men can support women suffering from fibroid disease. Pastor Gregory Griffen, Robertson Memorial Church, is a cancer survivor and health advocate. Sidney Karr is Vice President of the Sickle Cell Thalassemia Patients Network (SCTPN) that supports sickle cell patients and their families.

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fibroid Fighters presents an Instagram Live event, “Guys, Let’s Chat” hosted by author and Fibroid Ambassador, Eugenia Buie on Wednesday, December 28, at 6 pm [EST].

Eugenia talks with Sydney Karr, Vice-President, Sickle Cell Thalassemia Patients Network (SCTPN), and Pastor Gregory Griffen, Roberson Memorial Church, about how men can support their partners that suffer from fibroid disease, which are non-cancerous growths in the uterus. The free program can be seen on @fibroidfighers Instagram Live.

Buie, who suffered from fibroid disease before undergoing successful UFE treatment, hosts the IG Live, “Girls, Let’s Chat” to help other women, learn more about fibroid symptoms and treatment.

An estimated 26 million Americans have fibroids; of those, about 15 million suffer from debilitating symptoms, including heavy menstrual bleeding, intense pelvic pressure or pain, bladder problems, and fertility issues.

As a Fibroid Fighters Ambassador, Buie strives to bring authentic conversation about fibroids, symptoms, and treatment to women across the United States, sharing their fibroid journeys to increase awareness about this disease. The National Institutes of Health estimates that most women will develop one or more uterine fibroids during their reproductive lifespan. Black women are at an increased risk for fibroid disease.

The “Let’s Chat” Instagram Live is a free event and airs on Fibroid Fighters’ Instagram site. For more information and resources about fibroids, symptoms, and treatment options, visit https://www.fibroidfighters.org/ and subscribe to Join the Fight Newsletter for the latest fibroid health news.

About Fibroid Fighters

The Fibroids Fighters Foundation is a public welfare organization created to advance the cause of women’s health and the safe and effective treatment of uterine fibroids. It seeks to educate the American public about the health, social and economic damages caused by uterine fibroids diseases and focus on research and advances in fibroid disease treatment.