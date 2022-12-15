Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,866 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,313 in the last 365 days.

Fibroid Fighters Hosts Instagram Live "Guys Let's Chat" on Dec. 28

Eugenia Buie on IG Live

Eugenia Buie welcomes Sydney Karr, from the Sickle Cell Thalassemia Patients Network and Pastor Gregory Griffen to talk about how men can support women suffering from fibroid disease.

Pastor Gregory Griffen

Pastor Gregory Griffen, Robertson Memorial Church, is a cancer survivor and health advocate.

Sidney Karr, Vice President of the sickle cell Organization called (SCTPN) Sickle Cell Thalassemia Patients Network .

Sidney Karr is Vice President of the Sickle Cell Thalassemia Patients Network (SCTPN) that supports sickle cell patients and their families.

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fibroid Fighters presents an Instagram Live event, “Guys, Let’s Chat” hosted by author and Fibroid Ambassador, Eugenia Buie on Wednesday, December 28, at 6 pm [EST].

Eugenia talks with Sydney Karr, Vice-President, Sickle Cell Thalassemia Patients Network (SCTPN), and Pastor Gregory Griffen, Roberson Memorial Church, about how men can support their partners that suffer from fibroid disease, which are non-cancerous growths in the uterus. The free program can be seen on @fibroidfighers Instagram Live.

Buie, who suffered from fibroid disease before undergoing successful UFE treatment, hosts the IG Live, “Girls, Let’s Chat” to help other women, learn more about fibroid symptoms and treatment.

An estimated 26 million Americans have fibroids; of those, about 15 million suffer from debilitating symptoms, including heavy menstrual bleeding, intense pelvic pressure or pain, bladder problems, and fertility issues.

As a Fibroid Fighters Ambassador, Buie strives to bring authentic conversation about fibroids, symptoms, and treatment to women across the United States, sharing their fibroid journeys to increase awareness about this disease. The National Institutes of Health estimates that most women will develop one or more uterine fibroids during their reproductive lifespan. Black women are at an increased risk for fibroid disease.

The “Let’s Chat” Instagram Live is a free event and airs on Fibroid Fighters’ Instagram site. For more information and resources about fibroids, symptoms, and treatment options, visit https://www.fibroidfighters.org/ and subscribe to Join the Fight Newsletter for the latest fibroid health news.

About Fibroid Fighters

The Fibroids Fighters Foundation is a public welfare organization created to advance the cause of women’s health and the safe and effective treatment of uterine fibroids. It seeks to educate the American public about the health, social and economic damages caused by uterine fibroids diseases and focus on research and advances in fibroid disease treatment.

News Center
Fibroid Fighters
+1 224-433-3291
email us here

You just read:

Fibroid Fighters Hosts Instagram Live "Guys Let's Chat" on Dec. 28

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Religion, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.