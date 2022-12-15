Stratio and South Korea’s National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA) Announce Technology Roadmap in 2023

Important Milestone Help Stratio with Key Developments for a new AI-Enhanced Image and Inspection Solution

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratio, Inc. , an AI and sensor company that creates proprietary infrared technology to enhance public safety, today announced its collaboration with South Korea’s National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA). Additionally, Stratio has reached a significant milestone this year and will expand the technology roadmap to the next stage in 2023.



With support from NIPA, Stratio began key developments for a new AI-enhanced image inspection solution in 2020 as one of the “AI Convergence for Illegal Counterfeit Inspection System” initiatives. Stratio played a crucial role in helping the Korean government identify design infringement cases at border checkpoints by creating a first-of-its-kind app that detects counterfeit designs.

The new AI inspection system compares photos of objects to images of a different domain within an IP database. This eliminates the time-consuming process of sifting through multiple designs and condenses the work to a simple, user-friendly, and intuitive mobile app. Paired with its sensor technology, Stratio’s AI platform translates the data into efficient detection.

To increase the system's accuracy, large amounts of data are needed to detect pirated items accurately. In 2022, Stratio has secured at least 300,000 genuine and similar items in various fields, including expensive luxury brands, beauty products, home appliances, and fashion. By 2023, the company will have secured more than 350,000 data points on these items as basic data on the server and raise it to a level that can be applied in the field. In addition, with the help of Korean customs, the system is being verified through field demonstration tests and improved through feedback from customs site employees, who will be the actual system users. High utilization effects are expected after its launch.

The system allows users to photograph the suspicious item with their mobile device. Within 5 seconds, the system will produce a design list containing the rightful owner of the design and determine the results in a third-priority probability. By 2023, its AI detection technology will be improved to increase read accuracy to at least 95% and increase the efficiency of determining results at busier sites.

Stratio has also recently released their new camera, BeyonSense®-the world’s first smartphone-compatible shortwave infrared (SWIR) camera, to enable the human eye to capture the invisible. Connected wirelessly with a smart device, BeyonSense will enhance visual sense to 800 through 1,600mm in 128x128 resolution images. It is 5x lighter, 10x energy efficient, and 20x cheaper than current SWIR Indium Gallium Arsenide (InGaAs) cameras.

Stratio, Inc. plans to expand the system’s capabilities by integrating images taken from the world’s first smartphone-compatible SWIR camera, BeyonSense®. BeyonSense will provide an additional layer of detection by taking pictures in the SWIR range to reveal invisible features of objects. In addition, BeyonSense will also allow access to SWIR imaging, unlocking an entirely new market for smartphone-accessible SWIR applications for the first time in history.

“Stratio’s core tech could be used in many contexts where ‘scan and compare’ requires efficiency and accuracy – something that AI excels at. With a more affordable handheld SWIR camera like BeyonSense, end users can unlock even more applications that require them to see into different spectrums,” said James Lee, Co-founder and CEO of Stratio, Inc. “Stratio puts SWIR into the palm of your hand. We are excited about the new world that our all-new advanced AI vision system merged with Beyonsense will open up.”

About Stratio, Inc.

Stratio, Inc. is an AI and sensor company designing and creating portable infrared solutions to bring infrared vision to the mass market. Stratio has sold LinkSquare®, a smart handheld spectrometer to develop applications using machine learning algorithms to customers in 30+ countries and has recently released BeyonSense®, the world’s first smartphone-compatible SWIR camera. Founded in 2013, Stratio has offices in the US, South Korea, and Slovenia. Stratio, Inc. (BeyonSense) has been selected as a finalist for the 2023 Prism Awards in the category of Sensors. The Prism Awards is an annual international competition that honors the best new optics and photonics products on the market.

About NIPA

The National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA) is a specialized South Korean government agency pioneering South Korea’s ICT innovations for the future. NIPA engages in a variety of initiatives to raise national competitiveness and secure growth engines for the future through the convergence of software (including AI, VR/AR, 5G, and cloud computing) into conventional industries.

