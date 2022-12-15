EzFill To Launch Streamlined Payment System

/EIN News/ -- Simplified Payment to enable EzFill’s Innovative Pop-Up Gas Station Concept

MIAMI, FL, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EzFill Holdings, Inc. (“EzFill” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EZFL), a pioneer and emerging leader in the mobile fuel industry, announced that it is launching EzFill Pay, a new simplified way for drivers to order and pay for gas. The new payment system will enable EzFill to open “pop-up” gas stations at parking lot locations in all of its service areas. EzFill Pay is a streamlined payment system which will allow drivers the ability to pay for fuel without having to first download the app.

EzFill’s Pop-up gas stations will be utilized as a marketing tool and an innovative way to bring gas to our customers in South Florida. Potential customers will have the opportunity to experience the convenience of EzFill mobile fueling and may do so with our newest payment feature: EzFill Pay, an easy-to-use one-time payment system. Payment will be completed using a simple link, where customers will enter payment information. Business owners, property managers, and even residential customers will have the ability to book EzFill trucks for private events such as holiday parties and marketing events.

EzFill’s first pop-up took place yesterday at an employee appreciation event for Florida based real estate developer, Turnberry. EzFill expects to launch its first public pop-ups at three parking lots in downtown Miami, right across from the home arena of the Miami Heat, where most gas stations have closed and few gas stations remain.

Mike McConnell, EzFill Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The pop-up industry has become an essential element of consumer marketing, with research from the American Marketing Association valuing the industry at $50 billion and growing. We believe that our pop-up stations will be a cost-effective opportunity for us to get our brand in front of the actual fuel purchasers, in a way that highlights the convenience and efficiency of the EzFill service. The simplified payment system will be seamless and hassle-free, illustrating the cutting-edge nature of EzFill’s user technology. We look forward to the success of our first pop-ups and similar ventures in the future.”

About EzFill

EzFill is a leader in the fast-growing mobile fuel industry, with the largest market share in its home state of Florida. Its mission is to disrupt the gas station fueling model by providing consumers and businesses with the convenience, safety, and touch-free benefits of on-demand fueling services brought directly to their locations. For commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes enables operators to begin their daily operations with fully fueled vehicles. For more information, visit www.ezfl.com .

With the number of gas stations in the U.S. continuing to decline, corporate giants such as Shell, Exxon, GM, Bridgestone, Enterprise, and Mitsubishi have recognized the increasing shift in consumer behavior and are investing in the fast growing on-demand mobile fueling industry. As the only company to provide fuel delivery in three vertical segments - consumer, commercial, and specialty including marine, we believe EzFill is well positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for convenient and cost-efficient mobile fueling options.

