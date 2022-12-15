Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,872 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,295 in the last 365 days.

Inflation Drives Brand Loyalty Despite Price Increases

Study by Railsr finds that changes in macroeconomic conditions are impacting the way U.S. brands engage with customers

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Between inflation and a potential recession on the horizon, pocketbooks are tightening and consumers are becoming increasingly more thoughtful about their spending. Accordingly, Increasing consumer price sensitivity is the top customer retention pain point, according to a report that details the findings of a survey of 200 U.S. brands by Railsr, conducted in conjunction with Sapio Research. Despite this, 77% said they raised the price of their core products this year, and 70% said that inflation is driving customer loyalty.

“Brands that emphasise customer loyalty are better positioned to weather changes in spending habits and the impacts of inflation,” said Tiffany Johnson, Head of Product, North America, Railsr. “New customer acquisition will remain a challenge, but this is an area where financial products can intervene.”

75% of respondents said that credit cards and financial products have a positive impact on customer loyalty, but few feel that credit cards alone differentiate their brands. Rather, brands offer credit cards for customer acquisition; 48% use them to create recurring relationships with customers; and 42% to gather insights to inform their marketing / product strategies.

“Brands who invest in credit and loyalty programs see the greatest advantages,” added Johnson.

While credit cards are seen as being key to customer acquisition, loyalty programs have also become a workhorse. Nearly 60% of respondents said that loyalty programs improve the customer relationship. Half of respondents said that loyalty programs increase average order value and 43% said they increase total spend. 37% say loyalty programs provide valuable data for marketing. Yes, despite the benefits of loyalty programs, loyalty is often seen as a cost center, with 44% of respondents quoting cost as being the largest constraint on implementing an effective program.

Modern solutions improve on legacy systems and allow companies to benefit from credit and loyalty programs with turnkey solutions embedded within the core offer. Find out how companies are using financial products to fight inflation, what payment methods a new generation of buyers prefer, and how businesses can thrive in a time of economic uncertainty. Download the full report by clicking here.

###

About Railsr
Railsr is the world-leading embedded finance experiences platform. It helps brands put the customer experience at the heart of their business by using finance as a strategic engagement tool to deepen relationships, create increased brand relevance and generate revenue. The Railsr platform provides financial products and solutions, including banking and wallets, cards, credit and rewards. For more information about Railsr, go to: https://www.railsr.com/

Lisa Langsdorf
GoodEye PR
email us here

You just read:

Inflation Drives Brand Loyalty Despite Price Increases

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.