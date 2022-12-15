Global Surgical Apparel Market Size Is Expected to Reach USD 4555 Million With CAGR of 5.8% | Zion Market Research
The surgical apparel market is predicted to have a bright outlook over the forecast period and this can be attributed to the increasing focus on healthcare and rising demand for patient safety across the world. The Healthcare industry is seeing some major reforms as technological proliferation increases and focus on public safety bolsters.
The rising geriatric population, increasing demand for patient safety, growing focus on healthcare accessibility, the prevalence of infectious chronic diseases, and rising healthcare expenditure are projected to be major trends positively impacting surgical apparel market growth through 2028
The increasing number of surgical procedures has substantially propelled the demand for surgical apparel and coupled with the emergence of chronic and rare diseases this has bolstered the market for surgical apparel on a global scale.
Surgical apparel companies could face major challenges in the face of the rising use of disposable surgical apparel that medical professionals are preferring to avoid the risk of cross-contamination and re-infection due to reuse.
In 2020, the pandemic bolstered the demand for the surgical apparel market and this gave a sudden boost to the market growth. Increased demand from across the world for surgical apparel during the pandemic gave surgical apparel manufacturers a lucrative opportunity to maximize their revenue generation potential but lockdown restrictions made it harder to capitalize on this opportunity. Products such as gowns, masks, and disposable gloves saw a massive increase in demand during the pandemic.
However, the market did not grow at its full potential due to the lockdown restrictions that were prevalent across multiple countries in the world. The surgical apparel market growth is expected to follow a steady increase in the post-pandemic era and is expected to benefit from rising focus on patient safety.
The global surgical apparel market is segregated based on type, product, end user, and region. Based on product, the global market is distinguished into gowns, gloves, masks, caps, scrubs, and others. The gowns segment currently leads the market and is expected to have a bright outlook through the forecast period. High demand from developing healthcare infrastructure in regions of India and China is expected to bolster sales of gowns.
The rising geriatric population, increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, supportive government initiatives, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are some major factors that govern the surgical apparel market growth in the Asia Pacific region. China, Japan, and India are anticipated to emerge as noteworthy markets in this region owing to the rapid development of healthcare infrastructure and the growing patient pool for chronic illnesses in these nations.
The North American surgical apparel market is projected to have a bright outlook owing to the presence of key surgical apparel companies in the region and the presence of a highly developed healthcare infrastructure. An increasing number of surgeries performed in this region are expected to substantially influence sales of surgical apparel through 2028. The demand in this region is expected to be led by nations such as the United States and Canada which are seeing a substantial increase in their healthcare expenditure owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.
Key players functioning in the global surgical apparel market include
Johnson & Johnson (US)
Baxter International Inc. (US)
Medtronic plc (US)
Boston Scientific Corporation (US)
GE Healthcare (US)
Smith & Nephew plc (UK)
Stryker Corporation (US)
B Braun (US)
Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)
Covidien (Ireland)
The 3M Company (US).
Recent developments:
In March 2022, Cardinal Health a leading manufacturer of medical products announced the launch of a new surgical drape. This is the first surgical incise drape that utilizes antiseptic Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) which is highly popular in the medical industry.
The global surgical apparel market is segmented as follows:
By Type
Disposable
Reusable
By Product
Scrubs
Gowns
Caps
Gloves
Mask
Others
By End User
Hospitals
Diagnostic Centers
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Clinics
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
