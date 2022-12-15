(Video)Iran’s nationwide uprising begins fourth month with more anti-regime protests

Iran’s uprising is entering its fourth month on Thursday, marking 91 days of continued protests against the regime by people in cities, towns, and villages checkered across the country. Protests in Iran have to this day expanded to at least 280 cities.

Iran’s uprising is entering its fourth month on Thursday, marking 91 days of continued protests against the regime by people in cities, towns, and villages checkered across the country. Protests in Iran have to this day expanded to at least 280 cities.

Despite the fact that the regime and their entire security apparatus have gone the distance to silence and quell this movement, the Iranian people, regardless of the natural and expected ups and downs in their protests, are continuing an unprecedented drive.

Despite the fact that the regime and their entire security apparatus have gone the distance to silence and quell this movement, the Iranian people, regardless of the natural and expected ups and downs in their protests, are continuing an unprecedented drive.

On Wednesday, a group of cross-party British MPs and Peers held a conference announcing a joint initiative consolidating their recommendations to their government with the objective of supporting the Iranian uprising for democratic change in Iran.

On Wednesday, a group of cross-party British MPs and Peers held a conference announcing a joint initiative consolidating their recommendations to their government with the objective of supporting the Iranian uprising for democratic change in Iran.

Expulsion of Iran’s Regime from UN Commission. The Economic and Social Council of the United Nations General Assembly held a session on Wednesday during which its members voted to oust the mullahs’ regime from the UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW).

Expulsion of Iran’s Regime from UN Commission. The Economic and Social Council of the United Nations General Assembly held a session on Wednesday during which its members voted to oust the mullahs’ regime from the UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW).

Maryam Rajavi welcomed the expulsion of Iran’s Regime from the UN Commission on Status of Women, “The religious fascism ruling Iran has arrested, tortured, and executed thousands of female political prisoners in the past four decades.

Maryam Rajavi welcomed the expulsion of Iran’s Regime from the UN Commission on Status of Women, “The religious fascism ruling Iran has arrested, tortured, and executed thousands of female political prisoners in the past four decades.

The Basij are utterly loathed in Iran as they are usually the first units deployed to quell popular protests across the country.

Consistent with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the Iranian people demand the recognition of their right to defend themselves and to overthrow the dictatorship, Madam Rajavi highlighted.”
— MEK
PARIS, FRANCE, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iran’s nationwide uprising is entering its fourth month on Thursday, marking 91 days of continued protests against the mullahs’ regime by people in cities, towns, and villages checkered across the country.

Despite the fact that the mullahs’ regime and their entire security apparatus have gone the distance to silence and quell this movement, the Iranian people, regardless of the natural and expected ups and downs in their protests, are continuing an unprecedented drive.

Protests in Iran have to this day expanded to at least 280 cities. Over 700 people have been killed and more than 30,000 are arrested by the regime’s forces, according to sources of the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK). The names of 580 killed protesters have been published by the PMOI/MEK.

On Wednesday, a group of cross-party British MPs and Peers held a conference announcing a joint initiative consolidating their recommendations to their government with the objective of supporting the Iranian people and their nationwide uprising for human rights, freedom, and democratic change in Iran.

The conference emphasized the necessity for the international community to end the impunity enjoyed by regime leaders in Iran, recognize the Iranian people’s right to self-defense in the face of the regime’s barbaric executions and intense crackdown measures against peaceful demonstrations, and discuss the next steps for the United Kingdom to deliver on its promise of holding to account the mullahs and their crackdown machine for their deadly oppression against protesters and grave human rights violations.

This follows a recent decision by the UN Human Rights Council to establish a new fact-finding mission to investigate the violent crackdown against protesters and demonstrators in Iran.

Expulsion of Iran’s Regime from UN Commission on Status of Women In its session, on December 14, 2022, the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations General Assembly, voted with an absolute majority vote to expel the mullahs’ regime from the UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW). In contrast to the vote of 29 countries in favor, i.e. more than half of the ECOSOC members, only 8 countries voted against and 16 countries abstained.

The Economic and Social Council of the United Nations General Assembly held a session on Wednesday during which its members voted to oust the mullahs’ regime from the UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW).

“The religious fascism ruling Iran has arrested, tortured, and executed thousands of female political prisoners in the past four decades, and in the past three months alone, during the uprising, it has killed at least 61 women and 70 children in the streets,” said Iranian opposition coalition NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi while welcoming the decision.

“It has threatened peace and tranquility in the region and the world and continuously violated international covenants, treaties, and laws. This illegitimate regime does not represent the people of Iran in any way and must be shunned by the international community and expelled from the United Nations and its various agencies, especially UNICEF.

The case of human rights violations by this regime must be referred to the UN Security Council and the regime’s leaders must be prosecuted for more than 40 years of crimes against humanity and genocide,” the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) President-elect explained.

Consistent with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the Iranian people demand the recognition of their right to defend themselves and to overthrow the ruling dictatorship, Madam Rajavi highlighted.

Early Wednesday morning local time, protesters in Firuzabad near Shiraz, a major city in south-central Iran, set ablaze a base of the regime’s IRGC paramilitary Basij units.

The Basij are utterly loathed in Iran as they are usually the first units deployed to quell popular protests across the country.

In similar measures, protesters torched a pro-regime propaganda poster in the city of Ramsar in northern Iran, attacked the local governor’s office in Shandiz in northern Iran using Molotov cocktails, and attacked a branch of the regime’s Islamic Development Organization in Izeh in southwest Iran.

On Wednesday evening protesters in Tehran’s Narmak and Ekbatan districts took to the streets to chant anti-regime slogans and continue the rallies against the mullahs. They were seen chanting:

“This is the year Seyed Ali (Khamenei) is overthrown!” “Death to Khamenei!” “This is the last message: the entire regime is the target!”
“Khamenei is a murderer! His rule is illegitimate!” “So many years of crimes! Death to the mullahs’ regime!” “We swear on the blood of our compatriots, including Majidreza Rahnavard and Mohsen Shekari!” and “Death to the child-killing regime!”

The protests in Iran began following the death of Mahsa Amini. Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, a 22-year-old woman from the city of Saqqez in Kurdistan Province, western Iran, who traveled to Tehran with her family, was arrested on Tuesday, September 13, at the entry of Haqqani Highway by the regime’s so-called “Guidance Patrol” and transferred to the “Moral Security” agency.

She was brutally beaten by the morality police and died of her wounds in a Tehran hospital on September 16. The event triggered protests that quickly spread across Iran and rekindled the people’s desire to overthrow the regime.

Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 61 65 32 31
email us here

December 13, 2022: Protests and strikes in Tehran, Ahvaz, Tabriz, Saqqez, Shiraz, Mashhad, and Kamyaran.

You just read:

(Video)Iran’s nationwide uprising begins fourth month with more anti-regime protests

Distribution channels: Human Rights, International Organizations, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 61 65 32 31
Company/Organization
NCRI
15 rue des gords
Auvers-Sur-Oise, 95430
France
+33 6 50 23 13 14
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

More From This Author
(Video)Iran’s nationwide uprising begins fourth month with more anti-regime protests
(Video) Iran’s people vow continued uprising following two executions of protesters
(Video) Former US Senator Lieberman Urges Biden Administration to Fully Support Iran Uprising and Resistance
View All Stories From This Author