Global Bottled Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Report, Forecast 2022-2027 | EMR Inc.

Global Bottled Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
Global Bottled Market Size to Increase at a CAGR of 6.70% till 202730 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Bottled Water Market Size, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’ by Expert Market Research gives an in-depth outlook of the global bottled water market. It assesses the market on the basis of its key segments like type, distribution channels, and major regions.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
• Historical Market Size (2021): USD 235.3 billion
• Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 6.70%
• Forecast Market Size (2027): USD 351.4 billion
The growth of the global bottled water market is being driven by the rising health consciousness of the populace. The rising awareness of people regarding water borne diseases such as typhoid, cholera, and food poisoning among others is driving the demand for safe packaged bottled water. Moreover, the health implications of consuming sugar containing carbonated beverages is propelling the preference for sugar-free, flavoured sparkling water.
The ease of accessibility of packaged bottled water is expected to aid the growth of global bottled water market. Bottled waters easily are available across various distribution channels such as convenience stores, supermarkets, and hypermarkets, among others. This is expected to bolster the consumption of bottled water.
Moreover, key market players are introducing small package sized bottles owing to their ease in portability, thereby, finding increased utilisation for distribution in parties, ceremonies, conferences, and other events.
Furthermore, key players in the market are continuously launching new products to cater to the growing demand. For instance, In September 2021, Masafi announced the launch of SOURCE in the UAE, which is the first sustainable and renewable bottled water in the world. The water is sourced from pure water vapour in the air and is mineralised for enhanced taste and health benefits. Additionally, it is packaged in recyclable and reusable bottles to lower carbon footprints.
Bottled Water Industry Definition and Major Segments
Bottled water refers to the packaged drinking water that is available in various sizes. It has more purity compared to tap water and is available in variants such as flavours, and sparkling water, among others. They are also available enriched with various minerals and nutrients.
The bottled water market, by type, is segmented into:
• Spring Water
• Sparkling Water
• Purified Water
• Mineral Water
• Distilled Water
• Others
Based on distribution channels, the market is segmented into:
• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• Convenience Stores
• Home and Office Delivery
• On Trade Channels
• Others
The bottled water market based on region can be categorised into:
• Asia Pacific
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• Middle East and Africa
Bottled Water Market Trends
The regulations governing bottled water including licensing and monitoring procedures ensure the water's quality. Manufacturers are required to follow acceptable manufacturing standards when producing a product that may be sold, which in turn increases demand for bottled water. The market is anticipated to grow due to the significant presence of numerous bottled water companies and the introduction of innovative products like flavoured and sparkling water.
The market for bottled water is being supported by the growing use of recyclable and sustainable bottled water packaging. It serves to preserve the original purity and special characteristics of natural mineral and spring waters and to safeguard the environment.
For instance, Nestlé has developed two cutting-edge packaging upgrades for the Vittel® natural mineral water bottles. The Vittel® GO system is developed by a reusable hard protective shell and uses 40% less plastic than a conventional 50cl Vittel® bottle while still holding 50cl of Vittel® natural mineral water. The other packaging innovation is a 1-litre Vittel® Hybrid 100% recyclable container made of two different.
Furthermore, the advanced innovations in technology for bottling like aseptic bottling, ozone addition, incorporation of nanotechnology are expected to support the global bottled water market.
Key Market Players
The major players in the global bottled water market report include:
Nestlé SA
The Coca-Cola Company
Danone S.A.
PepsiCo Inc.
FIJI Water Company LLC.
BlueTriton Brands, Inc.
Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
