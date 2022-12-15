Global Laminating Adhesives Market Size, Share, Value, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
Global Laminating Adhesives Market to be Driven by Rising Applications in Packaging Applications in the Forecast Period of 2022-202730 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN,, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Laminating Adhesives Market Size, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global laminating adhesives market, assessing the laminating adhesives market based on its segments like types, applications, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/laminating-adhesives-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 10%
The global market for laminating adhesives is being driven by rising applications in flexible packaging solutions. The rising use of laminating adhesives is due to the increasing concern about waste generation and emissions. The water-based variants of laminating adhesives are also being used for high-performance laminations and one-part systems for applications related to outdoor in the automotive sector, hence providing impetus to the market.
Moreover, factors such as rising disposable income, growing middle-class population, and changing lifestyles have collectively propelled the demand for healthy packaging solutions in the food and beverage sector, which is boosting the growth of the market.
Industry Definition and Segmentation
Laminating adhesives are adhesives deployed in the development of films with superior properties. They have high peel strength, excellent durability, and stability, as well as high-tunnelling resistance, due to which they are widely utilised in flexible packaging applications. Laminating adhesives find extensive applications in the manufacturing of industrial fabrics and cable wraps, among others.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/laminating-adhesives-market
On the basis of type, the market can be divided into:
Solvent-borne
Water-borne
Solvent-less
Others
Based on application, the market can be segmented into:
Packaging
Food Packaging
Medical Packaging
Others
Industrial
Transportation
Others
The regional markets for laminating adhesives include:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
The growing applications of laminated food adhesives in packaging applications catering to the healthcare sector are boosting the market growth. This trend is being supported by the rising consumer awareness pertaining to the health benefits of healthy packaging. This rising demand for packaged goods has led numerous food and beverage MNCs to set up their manufacturing facilities in multiple locations, which has resulted in an increasing demand for packaging, hence positively influencing the demand for laminating adhesives. The increasing development of production facilities and capacities in the consumer goods, medical, and automotive sectors is another factor expected to push the growth of the market.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, 3M Company, Evonik Industries AG, DIC India Limited, and DuPont de Nemours, Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Related Reports:
Industrial Gas Regulator Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/industrial-gas-regulator-market
Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/industrial-and-institutional-cleaning-chemicals-market
Metallic Pigments Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/metallic-pigments-market
Military Antenna Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/military-antenna-market
Pharmaceutical Filtration Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/pharmaceutical-filtration-market
Silicon Wafer Reclaim Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/silicon-wafer-reclaim-market
Thermostat Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/thermostat-market
Aluminium Cans Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/aluminium-cans-market
Analytical Instrumentation Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/analytical-instrumentation-market
Ceiling Tiles Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/ceiling-tiles-market
About Us:
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skilful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
Sophia Grace
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other